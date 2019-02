Actress Janhvi Kapoor made her debut from the movie ‘Dhadak. Now, Janhvi enjoys a massive fan following due to her envious looks and super-toned body. Janhvi takes her fitness routine seriously and is always in sync with it. She is addicted to fitness and also makes it a point to follow a well-balanced diet. Here, we tell you how she stays in top shape.

You will spot Janhvi doing Pilates here! Pilates (or the Pilates method) is known as a series of exercises which are inspired by calisthenics, yoga and ballet. Pilates can help lengthen and stretch all your major muscle groups in a balanced manner. It can help you improve flexibility, strength, balance and increase body awareness. Furthermore, it can help enhance muscular and postural strength. Do you know that in the 1920s, physical trainer Joseph Pilates had introduced Pilates to help injured athletes and dancers safely return to exercise? Thus, it can be an aerobic and non-aerobic form of exercise. Aerobic activity exercises may help strengthen your heart and lungs. Non-aerobic exercise is short in duration. Hence, while doing Pilates you will require to concentrate, as you move your body through precise ranges of motion. So, your muscles are never worked to exhaustion, and there is no sweating or straining, just intense focus. Your Pilates instructor may design a programme for you, after evaluating you. It is very challenging and can help you enhance your posture. Look at Janhvi here! She is nailing it like a QUEEN! Janhvi, you have successfully managed to motivate us!

You will see Janhvi with Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit here. Isn’t she doing it like a pro? Furthermore, Here are some health benefits of Pilates: It can help you tone and strengthen your muscles, particularly of your abdominal muscles, lower back hips and buttocks. Ta da, you will be able to get a stronger core. Moreover, there will be improved muscular control of your back and limbs. It can help enhance stabilisation of your spine, help rehabilitation or prevention of injuries related to muscle imbalances, improve coordination, balance and stamina. It will help you increased lung capacity and circulation through deep breathing. And not only this, but you will also be able to de-stress if you do it on a daily basis. In case, you have any health issues then you should speak to your doctor before undertaking any fitness programme. So, what are you waiting for? Just get going now! You will surely feel good!