Janhvi Kapoor Lays Fitness Goals As She Does Wall Sit Exercise For 5 Minutes

Wall sit is the perfect exercise if you want to strengthen the core. Here's some fitness inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor to push yourself a little more.

If you follow Janhvi Kapoor then you must be familiar with the fact that she is a fitness freak. Whether in the comfort of her home or on vacation, Janhvi makes sure that she is getting her daily dose of fitness every day. And her Instagram is proof!

While the Gunjan actor is mostly seen doing Pilates, she also likes to mix things up with some yoga and cardio. We often get a glimpse of her workout outfits, but her fans know that she works continuously to maintain a fit body as well. Doling out major fitness goals in this latest social media post shared by her yoga coach Sarvesh Shashi, Janhvi is seen doing an intense session of yoga, she is seen doing a wall sit for 5 minutes most of us can barely get through 2 minutes of this exercise.

Janhvi Kapoor's Trainer Shared The Fitness Post

Check out Janhvi Kapoor acing the wall sit like a pro:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarvesh Shashi (@sarvesh_shashi)

The caption of the video read, "Mondays call for motivation and here is @janhvikapoor killing it during our yoga class. Here she is holding the wall sit pose for almost 5 minutes, the one that we never miss during our class.

This pose can:

build muscle strength

improve stamina

relieve stress

work on posture

burn calories

sharpen focus

Practice this pose for yourself and tell me how you feel at the end of 5 minutes."

Wall Sit Your Way To Fitness

It goes without saying that exercise improves fitness and helps you lose weight. Nothing beats a wall sit in this sense! Wall sit is a common exercise for increasing isometric strength and endurance. This move engages your entire lower body, including your hamstrings, quadriceps, and glutes, simultaneously working your abs.

Wall sits may appear simple, but it can be difficult if you are doing it for the first time. Otherwise, it is gentle on your knees and back, and doing it for five minutes on a regular basis can be really beneficial. Wall sits, like planks and squats, may transform your body into a fat-burning furnace. Don't believe us? Try the exercise and you will start noticing the difference slowly.

With that said, here is how to do a wall sit:

Lean on a flat wall with your back against it.

The distance between your feet and the wall should be around 2 feet.

Slowly lower yourself, relying on your walk for support, engaging your core, and bringing your feet forward.

Make sure your hips and knees are at a 90-degree angle.

Your knees should not extend past your toes and your thighs should be parallel to the floor.

Hold for 20 seconds or as long as you can comfortably hold the position.

Maintain a normal breathing pattern while keeping your hands in a neutral position.

Return to the starting position after finishing the rep.

You can increase the time as you get used to the exercise. Beginners should start slow and stop in case they feel pain in their back, legs or any other body part.

