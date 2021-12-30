Janhvi Kapoor Fitness: Weightlifting to Core Muscle Building, Janhvi Kapoor’s Workout Routine Is The Ultimate Motivation

Janhvi Kapoor is one who never misses a workout session. According to media reports, Janhvi loves doing cardio and weightlifting. Moreover, Roohi star includes dance in her workouts to keep her body in shape. Apart from all this, Janhvi Kapoor also includes yoga and pilates in her activities. Moreover, she does jogging and swimming when she does not feel like going to the gym and working out.

The holiday season is here, with all the foods and the drinks, anybody will gain weight, but this is the time when you should not let yourself skip any of your workout sessions. Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor.

Trying to get back into shape but there is no motivation left? Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is here to help you with that. The actress shared a video of herself on her Instagram stories and gave her fans a glimpse of the kind of hard work and dedication that she has for her fitness routine. In the video, she can be seen doing multiple types of exercises for the legs and the glutes.

Sneak Peek Into Janhvi Kapoor's Workout Routine

In the video, Janhvi can be seen doing barbell squats. What are the benefits of doing barbell squats?

Barbell squats are great for your legs. It mainly places significant strain on the quads, hamstrings, and glutes. Doing barbell squats can also help in strengthening the joints, knee, and hip muscles. Here are some of the benefits of this exercise: strengthens the core muscles, reduces the risk of injury, helps in burning off calories, boosts athletic ability and strength.

In the same clip, she can be seen doing a weight glute bridge. What are the benefits of doing a weight glute bridge?

This workout mainly targets the gluteal muscles. It helps in glute activation, strength, and muscle hypertrophy. What is a good leg day at workouts if you don't do Glute bridges? Glute bridges can be done with bodyweight, dumbbells, or barbells; depending on the purpose.

Another exercise she can be seen doing is standing cable kickback. What are the benefits of doing standing cable kickback?

The cable glute kickback mainly targets the gluteal muscles: the gluteus maximus, medius, and minimus. The glutes are one of the strongest and most powerful muscles in the human body. Doing this workout can help shape the gluteus and strengthen it as a cohesive unit.

Janhvi Kapoor Workout

Janhvi Kapoor is also a proud pilates fan and this post of her is a proof of that. Janhvi is currently trained in Pilates under celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit. Check out her post here:

