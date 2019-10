Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is an inspiration for her generation. Recently, a video on Voompla showed the actress performing pushups while on a vacation in New York. The ‘Dhadak’ star wants to make sure that she works off her holiday calories. In the video, she is not performing regular pushups. She is practicing incline pushups to burn her fat. She is truly providing people with some fitness goals to follow. Here is everything you need to know about incline pushups.

What is incline pushup?

Incline pushup is like traditional pushup. The only difference is that it is performed against an elevated support rather than flat ground. Traditional pushup works more towards building up your biceps and shoulder. Elevated or incline pushups are primarily done to build the chest muscles. The focus of inclined push-up is to engage the core muscles of the body and protect the back.

How to perform them

The first step of performing an inclined pushup is to check if your body is in a straight line. Do not set yourself up too close to the elevated level (exercise box) as this can cause back ache. It is best to line your shoulder with the box or bar. Make sure that your feet are attached to a sturdy surface (rubber flooring) and not something that slips. Once you have checked all this, place your hand on the box and try doing a traditional pushup.

How to make incline pushup more easy or difficult

It is important to go with the flow when you exercise. Make modifications according to your requirement. An exercise which is too easy will not give the desired results and exercises that are too tough can cause injury.

If you feel that doing incline pushup is hard, instead of going back to traditional pushup, try performing knee pushups using the elevated level. This will help you improve your chest size and it will make your core muscles tight. If you feel that the workout is too easy, then you can shift your elbows and hands inward, this will give you a narrow base of support and make it tough.

Incline vs decline pushup

Decline pushup is exactly opposite to incline pushup. Here, instead of performing in an elevated position, the feet are put over the elevated platform or box. With feet over the box, the person must perform traditional pushup facing the ground in a declining posture. Decline pushups focus more on arms and shoulder rather than the chest. The choice of the exercise depends on your requirement and level or risk of injuries. Inclined pushup can injure your wrists, arms and shoulders due to the upward angle. It is important to understand the difference between the two, because people often get confused between because of the involvement of elevated levels. This leads to injury.