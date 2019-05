If you can master a handstand like Jacqueline Fernandez, this pose can be fun and it comes with a lot of benefits too. ©Shutterstock

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is known to share her fitness mantras, diets and positivity messages quite often on her social media handles. Recently, she posted a video of herself on Instagram where she was attempting a handstand. This is how she captioned the video, “Strength comes from within always! This is a really cool practice for the handstand which also helps to strengthen the back anddddd is an awesome stretch for the tummy!! Hopefully one day I’ll be able to do it without the mirror #happysunday in my fav @justf143” Practice sure makes a man perfect” (sic).

Handstand, as the name suggests, involves standing and walking on your hands. This pose might seem difficult in the beginning, but it’s not as tough as it seems. To ace a handstand, one obviously requires a lot of balance and patience. Your hands need to be strong because they are going to bear your entire body weight. Exercises like push-ups, planks and triceps dips will lend strength to your hands.

Here is how you can strike the handstand pose:

Find a wall for support and make sure there is enough space around it for you to spread.

Face the wall and stand about 2-3 feet away from it. Now, come to a downward facing dog position.

Give your legs a push from the ground and bring one leg up towards the wall followed by the other making sure that your arms are straight.

Make sure your legs are straight with your toes pointing towards the ceiling. Tighten your stomach and back while striking this pose.

Practise it for several times taking the support of the wall. Once you’re confident enough, try it without any support in an open space.

HOW DOES HANDSTAND BENEFIT YOU?

Handstand isn’t a very popular exercise. The reason is pretty simple. It’s tough and people are afraid of falling and injuring themselves. However, once you master it like Jacqueline Fernandez did, this pose can be fun. It comes with a lot of benefits too.

Strengthens upper body: This pose requires standing upright with the support of your hands. Therefore, a great amount of shoulder, arm and upper back strength is required. That’s why your upper body muscles get a workout while you strike this pose.

Gives you balancing skills: Since handstand requires you to rest your whole body on your hands, this exercise actually helps you develop great balancing skills.

Improves bone health: Since this pose involves bearing your body weight on your hands, it will result in strengthening the bones of wrists, arms and shoulders. Handstand decreases your chance of developing osteoporosis, a disease characterized by low bone density.

Develops core strength: Handstand engages your hip and lower back muscles, strengthening the core. It offers an additional benefit too: Strengthening your inner thigh and spinal muscles. Handstand can be your alternative for crunches.

Relieves stress and increases focus: Handstand is helpful in calming you down during stress or anxiety. When you are upside down, the blood flow to your brain increases resulting in focus.

VARIATIONS OF HANDSTAND

The classic handstand can be performed with quite a few variations. Though most of the steps are similar, there small but significant differences. We tell you how to do them.

Tuck Handstand:

Stand in an empty space

Come to a downward facing dog position

Step your feet together while in the downward facing dog position

Give yourself a push from the ground and jump up

Bend your knees

Slowly, touch your feet to the ground

Come back to the downward facing dog pose

Stand up

Split Handstand:

Stand in an empty space

Come to a downward facing dog position

Slowly, give yourself a push from the ground and bring one leg up towards the sky/ceiling

Lift your other leg up slowly towards the sky/ceiling

Now that both your legs are towards the sky/ceiling, split them in opposite directions. In other words, move one leg a little forward or backward

Hold this position for as long as you can

Bring your legs back together

Slowly, get down and touch your feet to the ground coming into a downward facing dog position

Stand up

Straddle Handstand:

Stand in an empty space

Come to a downward facing dog position

Slowly, give yourself a push from the ground and bring one leg up towards the sky/ceiling

Lift your other leg up slowly towards the sky/ceiling

Now that both your legs are towards the sky/ceiling, split them in opposite directions. In other words, move them apart sideways

Hold this position for as long as you can

Bring your legs back together

Slowly, get down and touch your feet to the ground coming to the downward facing dog position

Stand up

Hollow back Handstand:

Stand in an empty space

Come to a downward facing dog position

Slowly, give yourself a push from the ground and bring one leg up towards the sky/ceiling

Lift your other leg up slowly towards the sky/ceiling

Now that you are in a handstand, slowly bring one leg forward towards the back of your head while maintaining balance

Bring your other leg forward as well

Extend your shoulders so they are no longer above your hands

Bend your back slowly as much as possible aiming to reach your foot towards the back of your head

Hold this position for as long as you can

Slowly, straighten your back and bringing back your shoulders above your hands

Get down slowly touching your feet to the ground, coming to the downward facing dog position

Stand up

One arm Handstand: