The Covid 19 infection has swayed all of our attention. From our eating habits to our daily routine, everything has changed after the pandemic began. We have become more cautious about the food we eat and are more health-conscious. Nutrition rich food has found its way into our kitchen and we are more interested to know the benefit of the food we eat. Usually, a mother plays a crucial role here from carefully selecting a healthy diet to catering to our taste preferences. Amidst these, she often forgets to give sufficient prominence to her health, and unfortunately, other family members also take it for granted. With increasing Covid cases day by day, it becomes our responsibility to put her health at the forefront by ensuring her nutrition requirements are fulfilled. Also Read - Hearing Loss More Common In Women With Osteoporosis And Low Bone Density

Healthy Diet For Mothers

Ensuring a healthy diet for the mother will help in avoiding any illness, support longevity and boost her energy levels. It is a known fact that as the body ages, it needs a good amount of vitamins and minerals to support the system. There are certain kind of food which are a must in your mother’s diet Also Read - Think Before You Drink Sugary Beverages! It Could Lead To Colorectal Cancer In Women Under 50

Calcium And Vitamin D

Calcium is crucial to bone growth, strength and overall health. Strong and healthy bones can help prevent major injuries from falling. Consuming food rich in calcium and vitamins will help in preventing conditions like osteoporosis. Dairy products, spinach, soybeans, orange juice, oatmeal, and cereal are some of the foods rich in calcium and vitamin D that you can include in your diet. Also Read - Ayurvedic Treatment for PCOD: An effective, natural and non-invasive solution

Protein

Protein aids in mind and memory health, maintaining bone density and muscle, as well as physical strength. Foods you can eat include beans, eggs, peanuts, or various assorted nuts, fish, milk and cheese.

Fruits And Veggies

Fruits and veggies are full of nutrients that fight against bad toxins in the body, and they also help to build and maintain a strong immune system. You can eat all seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Potassium

Consuming adequate potassium and limiting salt intake, may lower the risk of high blood pressure. You can have fruits, vegetables, beans and low-fat or fat-free dairy products that are high in potassium.

Fibre-Rich Food

Dietary fibre may help lower the risk for heart disease and reduce the risk for type-2 diabetes. Lentils, cereals, beans, nuts, oats are some good options you can include in your diet.

Due to lack of time, ignorance or the urge of making children eat right, a mother may skip eating her meal or delay it. This will impact her health in the long run. Therefore, it is important for the children and family members to help her realise the importance of her own health.

Tips To Improve Your Mother’s Well-Being

Follow these steps for the overall well-being of your mother

Make sure that your mother does not skip her meal. Make sure she eats at the right time

Include cereals, millets, legumes, dals, beans in her diet. Ensure that she eats vegetables added to the curry

Check her portion size. Do not let her get up without completing her meal

Make sure that she eats fruits and salads along with you

Nuts, roasted chana can be consumed as the mid-meal snack

Hydrate – Make sure that she drinks enough water regularly

Make a list of exercises that your mother needs to follow without fail

Make time for her and speak to her about the daily activity. This will help her relax

Let’s focus on what our mother is missing and ensure she regains it for a healthy life. Though age is just a number, it can bring numerous problems along with it if we ignore her health.

(Authored by Ms Pavithra Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur (A unit of Manipal Hospitals)