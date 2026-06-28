Is the lemon coffee weight-loss trend backed by science?

Can adding lemon to coffee boost weight loss? Explore what scientific evidence says about this viral trend, its potential benefits, limitations and common misconceptions.

Medically Verified By: Dt. Deepali Sharma

Lemon Coffee.

There are countless quick weight loss hacks on social media and one of them that has been popular is a combination of coffee and lemon juice. Influencers claim that drinking this mixture in the morning can help burn belly fat, increase metabolism and lose weight. But is there any scientific evidence behind these claims? According to healthcare professionals the answer is not so straightforward as viral videos suggest.

What is the lemon coffee trend?

The trend typically involves squeezing lemon juice into a cup of black coffee and take them empty stomach. Internet users claim that the beverage burns fat quicker and helps in quick weight reduction. But experts say that a fat-burning combination of coffee and lemon has not been proven.

Does coffee help with weight loss?

Coffee has caffeine in it which may temporarily make you feel alert and increase metabolism slightly. According to Cleveland Clinic, caffeine may increase energy expenditure for a short period and it seems to also suppress appetite. But these effects are mostly not enough to produce significant weight loss on their own.

What about lemon?

Lemons contain lots of antioxidants and vitamin C which make them a healthy addition to the diet. But again there is no scientific proof that lemon juice actually burns fat or directly leads to weight loss. Experts note that any weight management benefits linked to lemon drinks is usually due to increased hydration rather than the lemon itself.

Does the combination work?

Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital Delhi, says that, "The concept of consuming coffee and lemon together resulting in a miracle fat burner is false. Caffeine in coffee does provide a mild metabolic boost, whereas lemon juice provides vitamin C and antioxidants but there is no mechanism available to suggest that the combination is a great fat burner.

"There's no single drink that be a replacement for all of the core principles of successful weight loss i.e calorie deficit, a well-rounded diet, exercise, sleep and stress management."

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Potential side effects

While the drink is generally safe for most healthy adults some people may not tolerate it. Cleveland Clinic states the acidic properties of lemon and coffee can irritate the digestive tract leading to an increase in heartburn, acid reflux or stomach upset. Lemon acids can also cause tooth enamel erosion when it is frequently consumed.

While coffee and lemon have their own health attributes when combined it doesn't seem to provide any special weight loss formula. The experts say that using long-term lifestyle changes are the best steps to take for healthy and sustainable weight management and not viral internet hacks.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical or dietary advice.