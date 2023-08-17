Is Reverse Aging A Truth? Here's A Trick To Make It Happen

At least once in your life, you would have thought of reversing the time cycle so that you don't age further. But with time you get to know that we can't reverse the time but here's what that can be done actually to age backwards. Yes, you heard it right! There's a one in all panacea to this problem and it is a correct diet, exercise and lifestyle. It might not help stop your calendar age but will help your biological age grow.

So What Exactly Is The Biological Or Health Age?

Biological or health age is different from the chronological age as it tells you about your internal body i.e. the age of your cells, tissues and organs. The biological age may be less than the chronological or calendar age and for this, you need to do a bit.

Correct Diet Is The Key

In a world full of fries and pizza, it is hard to choose an appropriate diet but what's the harm in doing it when you can add some more years to your life?

-Add fish, grains and unrefined carbohydrates to your diet

Eating a diet rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals can mitigate all needs of taking medicines. TRY adding whole grains like barley, whole wheat, brown rice and oats to your diet. Also, fish is rich in nutrients so if you begin eating fish, it can improve your internal health to a great degree.

-Can't eat fish? Add some omega-3s to your diet

Omega 3 fatty acids get broken down into anti-inflammatory chemicals in the body that can help keep your cells at a good age. Besides fish, you can get it from olive oil, raw nuts, seeds and avocado.

-Little amount of spice is good for your health

Ginger and turmeric have great inflammatory properties so adding them to your food can be beneficial.

-Don't forget your gut!

A Healthy gut insinuates a healthy immune system so taking care of gut health is equally necessary. Eat garlic, onion, artichokes, oats and fermented foods like sauerkraut in your diet.

-Eat food rich in antioxidants

Eat food rich in antioxidants like broccoli, spinach, nuts and berries. They help to defend our cells from damage caused by potentially harmful molecules known as free radicals.

Physical Movement Or Exercise

After considering diet, another important thing to look at is the exercise. Physical movements can be beneficial for your health age. According to the research, at least 150 minutes of moderate physical exercise can keep you away from diseases. More physical movements can just add up some more life to your health.

Lifestyle

Next in line is the lifestyle, maintaining a good routine can impact the health positively so these are certain things you can do to make it work!

-Take your beauty sleep

IN everyday race to achieve and win, we forget to give rest to our body. But an adequate amount of sleep can really make you look young and help in aging backwards. Plus, sleep deprivation can welcome diseases like cardiovascular disease, hypertension and type 2 diabetes. So if you sleep well, you make your life a little longer.

-Say No to Stress

Stress is one of the most dangerous devils that are capable of reducing your health life. So managing stress should be your priority. Habits like meditating and keeping a journal can help you in mitigating stress.

