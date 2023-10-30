Is Mushroom Coffee A New Trend? Read More To Know The Surprising Health Benefits

Mushroom's versatile applications in the culinary world.

Mushroom coffee is a part of a growing trend, it can be a better alternative to traditional coffee.

Mushroom coffee is recently gaining attention and has become a trend where people are calling it a better healthier alternative to traditional coffee. It has sparked curiosity, especially in India, where brands are introducing mushroom coffee products. If given a choice, will you try this new emerging trend? If you don't have any idea about it then reading further might change your mind. Here, we will be exploring this new coffee trend!

What Is Mushroom Coffee?

Mushroom coffee is described as having the same taste as regular coffee but with about 25-30% of the coffee powder made from mushrooms. It offers earthy coffee flavors with a hint of nuttiness and without the drawbacks of acid reflux or caffeine-induced insomnia. Initially, mushroom coffee was mostly available from international brands online. Within a year, more homegrown brands have entered the market, and it is now available on e-commerce websites. Prices for a 100-gram pack of mushroom coffee in India range from 400 to 1,000, with an average price around 600 for 100 grams.

Some Facts And Benefits Of Mushroom Coffee

Mushroom coffee's history dates back to World War II when coffee shortages in Europe led to the introduction of an alternative in Finland chaga mushroom coffee. Chaga mushrooms grow on birch trees in cold terrains, and they have been traditionally used in various cultures as an immunity booster. Mushroom coffee is typically formulated as a powder and can be brewed the same way as regular coffee. A teaspoon of the powder is mixed with warm water or milk, with sugar to taste. It can also be enjoyed cold by brewing it in the usual way and then cooling it down with ice. Users describe mushroom coffee as having a silky texture and nutty punch, similar to a well-made cappuccino in almond milk. Users appreciate its unique flavor and positive impact on their sleep cycles and health. The product has surprised and impressed coffee enthusiasts with its unique flavors. Mushrooms are recognized for their nutrient-rich qualities, and there is a prediction that the next innovation could be mushroom-based snacks. The growing interest in mushroom-based products, emphasizes the mushroom's versatile applications in the culinary world.