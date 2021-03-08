Several studies have provided evidence wearing masks can help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But should you still be wearing mask while exercising? The World Health Organisation (WHO) do not recommend using masks when exercising because it may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably. Sweat can make the mask become wet more quickly which can promote the growth of microorganisms it said. Instead the UN health agency suggests maintaining physical distance of at least one meter from others during exercise. But if you prefer wearing it there won’t be any serious health risk - as per a new study published