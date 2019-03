What is the right time to exercise? Does a morning session give the best result or a relaxed session in the evening time post all the routine activities? A lot of times we hear our elders say about starting early so that one stays activated for the rest of the day. Vinay Sangwan, Trainer & Gym Owner, Anytime Fitness says, “It all depends on how one feels while exercising during any time of the day. Some are night owls who like to sweat it out during late evenings and feel the laziest in the morning whereas some are early birds who like to start their day with a good dose of exercise and get ready for the rest of the day. Some, however, like to sweat it out any time of the day basis their time availability. One must choose a time of the day one can stick to so that it becomes a habit.”

A lot of people who work in multiple shifts or have irregular work hours may not be able to stick to one time, hence it becomes important that one exercises as and when one can and not wait for that particular time of the day to get going.

Body clock plays an important role especially when one is working in multiple shifts. One must follow the body clock to be able to exercise well. Good diet and sleeping patterns are the two other important factors that keep one motivated; hence, providing equal importance to both is a must requirement. Set a number of hours for exercise every week.

“Body temperature plays an important role to get one ready to exercise. A cold body leaves muscles stiff and is more prone to injury whereas a good warm up body allows muscles to stretch better. Usually body temperature increases during the day that allows for increased endurance and enhanced performance. One must warm up well before they start exercising, especially if done during the morning or evening,” explains Vinay.

If one is working both in the day and night shifts, one must try to find time before leaving for work or post the shift ends just before taking that nap. If one is working a few days on long shifts and a few days off, combining an intense strength building routine on ‘off days’ with light exercise routines on long shift days can help one stick better to the schedule. One may not be able to hit the gym all the time instead do a simple workout at home just before the work shift starts or ends.

Make time to work out at least for those few minutes at home. Do some own body weight exercises, try exercise equipments that are easy to use such as a suspension trainer or kettlebells to perform simple exercises. A sample circuit can be as below:

2 handed kettlebell swings Body weight push ups Suspension trainer rows Burpees Body weight squats Climb the Stairs

For 30 seconds perform the first exercise followed by 15 seconds break and then for the next 30 seconds perform the second exercise followed by 15 seconds break and continue the same until the sixth exercise. Once all the exercises are performed – one circuit is completed. Take a 3 minute break. Complete the circuit for 3-4 times.

One must also remember to warm up and stretch well before exercising and cooling off post the workout again with some stretches. Also small changes in daily habits like climbing stairs instead of taking an elevator, walking that extra mile, replacing that soda or latte with green tea, black coffee etc. can go a long way in building the body for life.