Is 150 minutes of weekly exercise enough to live a long and healthy life? Scientists explain

Scientists claim that you do not have to undergo rigorous exercise programs to live a long and healthy life. Moderate exercise can be sufficient and lead to a significant change.

In case you have ever questioned yourself what exactly is the best amount of exercise to help you improve health and live a long life, recent scientific research points to the possibility that the answer is not as complex as many might imagine. A study published by the American Medical Association (AMA) indicates that an average of 150 minutes of physical activity per week may go a long way in lowering the rate of early mortality besides enhancing general health and lifespan.

150 minutes of physical activity

The results validate the previous international guidelines on the fact that moderate exercise on a weekly basis can contribute significantly to the body defense against chronic illnesses and enhanced survival. Additionally, researchers discovered that even inactive people have gained some benefits when they started to make regular movement a part of their everyday life.

Healthcare professionals usually recommend moderate intensity exercise at about 150 minutes per week which usually equates to an average of 30 minutes of body activity per day, i.e., 5 days a week. The usual activities that fall under this category include brisk walking, cycling, swimming, or dancing.

In the study, scientists evaluated the relationship between the degree of physical activity and the chances of dying due to various causes, especially cardiovascular disease. The scholars noted that individuals who were physically active on a regular basis were much less likely to die of all causes and particularly due to heart-related diseases.

More exercise equals greater benefit

Although 150 minutes of physical activity per week is discussed as the minimum point of keeping good health, the study finds that increased physical activity can provide additional protection. Individuals who engaged in moderate exercise, which was approximately between two to four times the recommended dose of moderate exercise, roughly 300 to 600 minutes per week, had a reduced risk of death from any cause by 26 per cent to 31 per cent. This implies that long-term health can be further reinforced by maintaining activities of higher intensity than the recommendation.

On the same note, strenuous physical activities like running, high speed cycling or fast sporting activities were also linked with significant decreases in cardiovascular death rates. Such activities put more stress on the heart and lungs and thus they are beneficial to enhance endurance and cardiovascular capabilities through safe and regular performance. Nevertheless, scientists pointed out that the most impressive changes are usually seen in situations when passive people just start moving more, despite the fact that the exercise amount is rather small.

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Exercise has numerous biological systems that are beneficial to maintaining long term health. Working out helps to strengthen the heart, enhance the blood flow, maintain normal blood pressure, sugar levels and cholesterol levels. These effects reduce greatly the chances of chronic illnesses like heart disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity. Scientists have indicated that regular aerobic exercise may uplift the mood, alleviate stress and help the brain stay fit as a person grows old. Since exercise affects a vast number of body systems, many scholars have termed it as one of the most effective lifestyle intervention to be implemented.

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