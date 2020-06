Meditation helps: Try to meditate every day at least for 15 minutes. You will feel your stress and anxiety flow out of your body.

Modern life is stressful and the pressures of living up to expectations can take a toll on your mental health. That is why it is so important to relax and let go. But this is easier said than done. In an age where there is a constant barrage of information and expectations, it is difficult to escape to a place where you can find tranquility and peace. Today, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, it is important to start some mindfulness practice. Meditation is the medium that can take you there. There are many different techniques of meditation that you can apply to get what you want. It is all about letting go and just being. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: Beat Chronic Pain With These Easy Yoga Poses

This is an ancient tradition that is increasingly becoming popular across the world. It is as relevant today as it was in ancient times. Meditation offers you calmness as well as inner harmony. It helps you deal with the stress and anxiety of life without giving in to the pressures. It makes you not only more mindful but also more focused, and peaceful. You also gain clarity of thought, speech and actions and become more attuned to the world around you. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: Pranayama can boost immunity to fight COVID-19, says PM Narendra Modi

On this International Yoga Day, let us take a look at a few meditation techniques that you can adopt for various purposes. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga tips for each trimester

Mindfulness meditation

This is based on the teachings of the Buddha and is very popular in Western countries. This technique helps you understand how your mind works. It banishes negativity from your life and helps you live a happier life. It is all about concentration and awareness. You open yourself up to your thoughts while focusing on your breathe. The most important thing here is that you don’t judge or analyse your thoughts, you just observe them and acknowledge the reality.

Benefits: This is known to reduce depression, stress and anxiety. It builds resilience and helps you cope with difficult situations.

Mantra meditation

Here, you repeat a word again and again. It can be anything, even a phrase or a sound. The word “Om” is usually preferred in mantra meditation. This gives you a deeper level of awareness and clears the mind of unwanted things. It makes the mind alert and induces a sense of all-pervading peace. This kind of meditation also builds compassion and confidence.

Benefits: This kind of meditation can improve sleep quality, reduce anxiety, lower blood pressure and offer relief from chronic pain.

Focused meditation

Here you have to concentrate using any of the five senses. It helps you focus. If you are a beginner, you may often find your mind wandering initially. But with practice you will get it right. It can be anything that you are concentrating on be it playing a game of chess or cooking a dish. As opposed to multi-tasking, this meditation is all about giving your whole attention to the job at hand.

Benefit: This will help you to always be present in the moment. It improves concentration, attention and clarity.