International Day Of Older Persons 2022: 5 Lifestyle Tips For Healthy Aging

Dr J.N.Jha shares five healthy habits for longevity.

People frequently stress the significance of ageing gracefully. However, many people find it relatively normal, especially those aware of and accepting the biological changes associated with ageing, such as wrinkles, drooping skin, and health problems. Senior citizens must understand that ageing may be stress-free and joyful if one is committed to living a healthy lifestyle. Dr J.N.Jha, cardiologist and Associate professor at NIIMS, shares five healthy habits for longevity.

1. Exercise regularly:Lethargy and exhaustion are natural parts of being older, but older adults should be aware that not moving around enough might be bad for their health. It can impact joint flexibility, weaken bones and physical stamina, and raise cardiovascular disease and stroke risks. On the other hand, the body can benefit greatly from regular exercises, stretching, walking, gardening, etc. Additionally, yoga greatly enhances overall health and muscle tone.

2. Sleep well: As people age, their sleeping habits usually change. Significant issues for many older adults include insomnia, sleep apnea, and difficulties getting good sleep. However, maintaining sound physical and mental health depends on getting enough sleep. The recommended minimum sleep for adults over 65 is 8 hours per day. Senior adults can improve their sleeping patterns by creating a regimen, getting to bed earlier, and using deep breathing and relaxation techniques.

3. Find new interests: Reading, writing, and crossword puzzle solving significantly improve memory. Understanding your stress causes and how to deal with them is equally important. A person's emotional and physical health is greatly enhanced by maintaining social connections.

4. Maintain a Healthy Diet: Anyone, regardless of age, should choose nutritious meals over junk food. Depending on their health, older adults must maintain a diet. People with hypertension, for example, should consume less sodium or "salt." A healthy diet must include the consumption of fruits and vegetables. For the body to sustain energy levels, adequate water intake is just as important as meals.

5. Schedule routine medical exams: Regular doctor visits and diagnostic testing will aid in finding concealed health issues and treating them before they worsen. In addition, your health circumstances can be discussed with a specialist to gain new perspectives on age-related handling issues successfully. Every step must be taken to assure that health issues are identified early, and the appropriate treatment is sought, whether through dental care or examinations for eyesight and hearing ability.