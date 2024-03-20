Can Intermittent Fasting Increase Heart Attack Risk?

Intermittent Fasting Linked To 91% Increase In Risk of Heart Attack Deaths: Can Intermittent Fasting Really Cause Heart Attack Deaths?

Intermittent fasting and heart attacks: Does the practice of intermittent fasting bring about fatal heart incidents? Shedding light on this assertion, this article brings a detailed breakdown for you.

Intermittent fasting and heart attack deaths: You might have heard of Intermittent fasting as a popular health trend, commonly employed for weight loss and health enhancement. However, lately, there's been some news about a study suggesting a possible link between intermittent fasting and a heightened risk of fatal heart attacks. But how true are these claims? Can following this diet make you more vulnerable to suffering a heart attack? Let's uncover what exactly happens within the body when you are following this fasting method, and understand the possible link it has with your heart health.

What Is Intermittent Fasting?

Intermittent fasting isn't exactly a diet plan, but more accurately, it's an eating schedule. It's a unique style of eating that toggles between periods for eating and fasting. There are various versions of it, including the famed 16/8 method where you fast for 16 hours and feast in an 8-hour window, or the 5:2 method which involves ordinary eating for five days in a week and a calorie-restricted diet for the other two.

The magic of intermittent fasting lies in its ability to adjust the body's hormone levels to promote weight loss. By fasting, your body undergoes several changes. Essential elements include a drop in insulin levels making stored body fat easily burnable, and a spike in the hormone norepinephrine which helps break down body fat for energy. Essentially, this shift in metabolism from burning glucose to fat makes intermittent fasting a great weight loss tool.

Can Following Intermittent Fasting Lead To Fatal Heart Attack Death?

In a recent study, experts have warned that people who limit their eating to less than 8 hours a day are more likely to die from heart disease. The preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology and Prevention, Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Scientific Sessions 2024, March 18- 21, in Chicago, stated that people who were following intermittent fasting (were on a time-restricted eating plan) were at a higher risk of dying from severe heart diseases compared to someone who ate across 12 to 16 hours a day.

"Restricting daily eating time to a short period, such as 8 hours per day, has gained popularity in recent years as a way to lose weight and improve heart health," said senior study author Victor Wenze Zhong, a professor and chair of the department of epidemiology and biostatistics at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine in Shanghai, China. "However, the long-term health effects of time-restricted eating, including the risk of death from any cause or cardiovascular disease, are unknown," he added.

The Study In A Nutshell

People who followed intermittent fasting eating rules were 91% more likely to die from heart problems.

The increased risk of death due to cardiovascular failure was also seen in people living with heart disease or cancer.

As per experts, among people with existing cardiovascular disease, this eating duration of no less than 8 but less than 10 hours per day was also associated with a 66% higher risk of death from heart disease or stroke.

Time-restricted eating did not reduce the overall risk of death from any cause.

An eating duration of more than 16 hours per day was associated with a lower risk of cancer mortality among people with cancer.

The Major Pitfalls of the Study

While the study claimed that following intermittent fasting can put you at risk of suffering death due to heart attack, some major pitfalls were noted in the journal.

The study included approximately 20,000 adults in the US with an average age of 49 years.

The major participants in the study were followed for a median length of 8 years and a maximum of 17 years.

The study included data for NHANES (National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys) participants who were at least 20 years old at enrollment, between

2003-2018, and had completed two 24-hour dietary recall questionnaires within the first year of enrollment.

Approximately half of the participants self-identified as men, and half self-identified as women.

Intermittent Fasting: What Happens Inside Your Body When You Are On This Diet?

When you practice intermittent fasting, particularly in the fasting window, your body transitions from utilizing glucose as the main energy source to burning the stored fat for fuel. This metabolic alteration initiates various processes such as cellular repair or autophagy, and ketone production for energy needs.

Despite the touted health gains of fasting intermittently, such as weight reduction, enhanced insulin sensitivity, and diminished inflammation, its influence on heart wellness is yet to be clearly defined. Some scientific research seems to suggest that fasting intermittently could contribute to a healthier cardiovascular system by reducing risks such as high blood pressure, cholesterol concentrations, and inflammation. Nonetheless, other studies hint at the possibility of severe fasting regimens or extensive fasting periods upping the chances of encountering heart-related complications.

A cause for worry in regards to fasting intermittently and heart wellness is the likelihood of upsetting the balance of electrolytes. This in turn can cause irregular heartbeats and other cardiovascular issues. Extensive fasting or lack of adequate hydration during fasting can stir up the body's electrolyte balance, leading to heart strain. Drastic calorie limit or nutrient deficiency due to poor dietary choices during eating intervals can adversely affect heart wellness too.

Note of caution: It is highly recommended that you seek professional help before making any changes to your daily diet routine. Each body is different, do not get carried away by the influencers to follow such diet plans without understanding if your body really needs it or not.