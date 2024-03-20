Can Intermittent Fasting Increase Heart Attack Risk?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- THS Health Summit
- Beauty
- Healthy Relationships
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
- Parenting
- Home remedies
-
Intermittent fasting and heart attack deaths: You might have heard of Intermittent fasting as a popular health trend, commonly employed for weight loss and health enhancement. However, lately, there's been some news about a study suggesting a possible link between intermittent fasting and a heightened risk of fatal heart attacks. But how true are these claims? Can following this diet make you more vulnerable to suffering a heart attack? Let's uncover what exactly happens within the body when you are following this fasting method, and understand the possible link it has with your heart health.
Intermittent fasting isn't exactly a diet plan, but more accurately, it's an eating schedule. It's a unique style of eating that toggles between periods for eating and fasting. There are various versions of it, including the famed 16/8 method where you fast for 16 hours and feast in an 8-hour window, or the 5:2 method which involves ordinary eating for five days in a week and a calorie-restricted diet for the other two.
The magic of intermittent fasting lies in its ability to adjust the body's hormone levels to promote weight loss. By fasting, your body undergoes several changes. Essential elements include a drop in insulin levels making stored body fat easily burnable, and a spike in the hormone norepinephrine which helps break down body fat for energy. Essentially, this shift in metabolism from burning glucose to fat makes intermittent fasting a great weight loss tool.
In a recent study, experts have warned that people who limit their eating to less than 8 hours a day are more likely to die from heart disease. The preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology and Prevention, Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Scientific Sessions 2024, March 18- 21, in Chicago, stated that people who were following intermittent fasting (were on a time-restricted eating plan) were at a higher risk of dying from severe heart diseases compared to someone who ate across 12 to 16 hours a day.
"Restricting daily eating time to a short period, such as 8 hours per day, has gained popularity in recent years as a way to lose weight and improve heart health," said senior study author Victor Wenze Zhong, a professor and chair of the department of epidemiology and biostatistics at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine in Shanghai, China. "However, the long-term health effects of time-restricted eating, including the risk of death from any cause or cardiovascular disease, are unknown," he added.
While the study claimed that following intermittent fasting can put you at risk of suffering death due to heart attack, some major pitfalls were noted in the journal.
When you practice intermittent fasting, particularly in the fasting window, your body transitions from utilizing glucose as the main energy source to burning the stored fat for fuel. This metabolic alteration initiates various processes such as cellular repair or autophagy, and ketone production for energy needs.
Despite the touted health gains of fasting intermittently, such as weight reduction, enhanced insulin sensitivity, and diminished inflammation, its influence on heart wellness is yet to be clearly defined. Some scientific research seems to suggest that fasting intermittently could contribute to a healthier cardiovascular system by reducing risks such as high blood pressure, cholesterol concentrations, and inflammation. Nonetheless, other studies hint at the possibility of severe fasting regimens or extensive fasting periods upping the chances of encountering heart-related complications.
A cause for worry in regards to fasting intermittently and heart wellness is the likelihood of upsetting the balance of electrolytes. This in turn can cause irregular heartbeats and other cardiovascular issues. Extensive fasting or lack of adequate hydration during fasting can stir up the body's electrolyte balance, leading to heart strain. Drastic calorie limit or nutrient deficiency due to poor dietary choices during eating intervals can adversely affect heart wellness too.
Note of caution: It is highly recommended that you seek professional help before making any changes to your daily diet routine. Each body is different, do not get carried away by the influencers to follow such diet plans without understanding if your body really needs it or not.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information