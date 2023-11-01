Exercises To Try In Your First Trimester To Stay Healthy

Pilates is an incredible form of workout all through pregnancy, said fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala.

Pregnancy is a special phase in a woman's life. Many physical and emotional transformations take place within the body. While the mother-to-be must take extra care during the gestation period, she must also continue to follow a routine that she was previously following, such as exercising and staying physically active.

According to fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, who has trained many Bollywood celebrities, staying healthy during pregnancy is crucial, which is why you must "move your body in a gentle and nourishing way". She took to Instagram to demonstrate some safe exercises that a pregnant woman can do during the first trimester, after consulting with her gynaecologist. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Celebrity Fitness Instructor (@yasminkarachiwala)

The first one is called 'squat to lunge'. You can do 10 reps each side. In this, you have to first stand with your legs wide open and then gently squat. Open your knees and then rotate your upper body to one side and touch one of the knees to the floor while resting your weight on the other leg. This works on the lower body.

TRENDING NOW

The next one is called 'all fours pushup'. You can do 10 reps. In this, you have to be on the floor on all fours, making sure your back is neutral, your hands are directly behind your shoulders and your knees are in alignment with your hip. Now just end the elbows to go down, and come back up.

Then comes 'knee pushup'. Do 10 reps. It is an extension of the previous one, wherein you are holding your weight on your knees, lifting your legs back up and bending your elbow to do push ups. Do this gently.

This is followed by bridging (10 reps). Lie supine with your feet apart. Bend your knees and then slowly lift the lower body up from the pelvis and gently bring it down. Keep breathing.

You may like to read

Single leg bridge (10 reps each side) is the last exercise. In this, while doing regular bridging, you bring one of your legs up and keep the weight on the other one. Then, lift your spine off the floor, hold for a bit and then bring your body down. Continue on the other side.