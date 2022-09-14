Intense Workout Can Be Harmful For Endometriosis Patients, Follow These 4 Exercise Tips

Woman in painful expression holding hands against belly suffering menstrual period pain,sitting sad on home bed, having tummy cramp in female health concept

Endorphins or the feel good chemicals that release after exercise, can decrease pain - but not for every person, all the time.

Endometriosis is a disorder in which the tissue that typically forms the uterine lining grows on other parts of the body (like the ovaries, intestines, or bladder) and often painfully sheds during your period. Exercising with this can be good and bad at the same time. The impact of exercise depends on the type of exercise that people do and on the intensity as well. the endorphins, or feel good chemicals that release after exercise, can decrease pain but not for every person, all the time.

For people suffering from this condition, experts have particularly specified on how they should do their workouts and what are the things they should never do.

4 Best Practices When Exercising With Endometriosis

In some people, certain exercises may exacerbate or worsen pain. So, patients suffering from this condition should follow these workout tips before jumping into an intense routine.

Stick to Shorter Workout Sessions

Instead of doing one intense and long workout session try to break your routine down to short and more than one sessions. It is also alright if you exercise for a short duration only once a day. But over doing it is a strict no. Your symptoms can get triggered if you have an elevated heart rate for a very long time. So it is advisable to not let that happen. Exercise is a stress on the body, and the higher the intensity or longer the workout, the more stress, which causes your muscles to tense and spasm and increases inflammation and feelings of pain overtime.

Know Which Exercises Your Are Comfortable With

You know your body best, of course, but some types of workouts tend to be painful for most people with endometriosis. Avoid workouts that are of high intensity especially the ones that focus on your abdominal region, lower back and pelvic region. This is strictly recommended by experts. Avoid running because it has a direct impact on those areas. Only do those exercises which do not put a strain on these regions and which you are comfortable with.

Listen To Your Body And Don't Over Exert Yourself

One of the most important things you can do for your health in general is to trust your body's signals. If you begin a workout and your pain level increases, simply stop. This is your body saying, 'I'm not here for this today.' There's no need to power through when your body is going through so much.

Be Extra Cautious Before, During, And After Exercise

Wear comfortable clothing's like compression leggings or shorts which will minimize swelling and discomfort. In case you have an inflamed area, apply ice after your workout session for relief. Experts also suggest stretching, taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as aspirin or ibuprofen, before exercising, and drinking plenty of water throughout. This will promote optimal performance, prevent dehydration, and stop the onset of muscle cramps.