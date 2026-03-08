India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final LIVE: Sanju Samson to Hardik Pandya, top 10 fittest cricketers playing tonight

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final LIVE: Top 10 Fittest Cricketers Playing Tonight

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final: India is all set to take on New Zealand in the big final tonight, aiming to win the T20 World Cup title for the record third time. Current update: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl first against Suryakumar Yadav's India in the T20 World Cup final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, a venue where, not too long ago, India had suffered a cruel heartbreak in the ODI World Cup final.

Top 10 Fittest Cricketers of T20 World Cup 2026

The stage is set for an electrifying clash as India takes on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final. But, before the final battle for the T20 World Cup trophy 2026 begins, let's take a quick look at the top 10 fittest cricketers playing tonight.

Suryakumar Yadav (India)

Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team captain, is not only loved by his fans for his exceptional performances on the ground, but they also adore him as an idol with the fittest physique. SKY is famous for his rapid running between the wickets and impeccable fielding. Talking about his fitness game, SKY had once revealed that his fitness routine includes HIIT (high-intensity interval training) for agility, core strengthening exercises for stability, and long running sessions to maintain stamina for quick singles and explosive running between the wickets.

Hardik Pandya (India)

The most loved player of the Indian cricket team, the don of the playing ground, Hardik Pandya, is also known for his athletic physique. His explosive batting, precise death bowling, and swift movements in the field make him a powerhouse of athleticism. Pandya's fitness routine at the gym usually includes weight training, resistance workouts, and sprint drills.

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

The next one in the list is Jasprit Bumrah - The man who is known for his exceptional bowling skills. Jasprit Bumrah's fitness regime includes treadmill sprints, endurance circuits, and recovery exercises, ensuring his energy levels are at their peak while he is playing.

Arshdeep Singh (India)

Arshdeep Singh - One of the best bowlers in the Indian team is not only famous for his on the field game, but also for his fitness game. Singh's fitness regiem mainly focuses on sprint drills, resistance work, and core strength. This workout routine helps him to maintain pace and accuracy deep into the innings.

Sanju Samson (India)

The next name is India's current favourite, and the man who helped India enter the finals in this year's T20 WC - Sanju Samson is also known for his excellent fit body. Samson combines explosive power sessions with agility drills and reflex training crucial for sharp glovework and quick motoring between wickets.

Finn Allen (New Zealand)

Now let's check who is the most fittest one is the New Zealand team. Well, one of New Zealand's most explosive hitters, Allen trains with speed and sprint routines, plyometrics, and power workouts to maintain top sprint speed and quick footwork.

Mitchell Santner (New Zealand)

Santner's fitness is built around balanced strength training, mental conditioning, and flexibility to handle captaincy pressure, batting resilience, and spin bowling demands.

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

Ravindra's routine includes functional strength training, agility exercises, and reflex drills that help him remain quick in the field and adaptive in bowling and batting.

Matt Henry (New Zealand)

Henry works on power building, stamina circuits, and flexibility enabling sustained pace and endurance deep into the final overs.

Tim Seifert (New Zealand)

Seifert's training includes explosive sprinting, core conditioning, and agility drills to support high impact fielding and rapid wicketkeeping reflexes under pressure.

All the best, Team India!

