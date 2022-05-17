India Creates Badminton History, Wins First Thomas Cup Title: Health Benefits of Playing Badminton

Hailing the Indian team for winning the Thomas Cup for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that they have scripted history.

India created history this Sunday when the country's men's badminton lifted the Thomas Cup title with a commanding 3-0 win over powerhouse Indonesia. This win will be scripted as a historic triumph that will enhance the country's status in the sport.

Hailing the Indian team for winning the Thomas Cup for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that they have scripted history and their win will motivate many upcoming sportspersons. He tweeted, "The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons."

Soon after, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore for the team. Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for the winning squad. Sarma also announced an award of Rs 20 lakh for the support staff.

This was a moment that this team and the whole nation will cherish. "India's extraordinary feat of winning the Thomas Cup with successive victories over Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia in the play-offs called for a relaxation of rules," said Thakur in a statement. Today, we are proud Indians and it is thus important for each one to know why they should also play this game. Excited? Keep reading.

Health Benefits of Playing Badminton

The game has got India its first ever Thomas Cup, but did you know that there are many health benefits of playing badminton. Here are some you should know about:

First thing first, it is a great full body workout. Experts say that playing badminton regularly can improve heart health. It also reduces the risk of blood vessels clogging. It is a great workout for those who are trying to lose weight. It helps in improving metabolic rate. It strengthens muscles and improves flexibility.

