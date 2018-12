Squash is one of the most popular indoor games which can help you to stay fit and fine. It involves the use of racquets and is played by two or four players in a four-walled court with the help of a small, hollow rubber ball. This awesome sport is a fast-moving one and can be beneficial for your ticker. This competitive sport can help you to keep your energy levels high, increase your fitness levels and stamina. If you go for it then you will develop a sense of accomplishment and confidence. Knowing that you have given your best, you will be able to enhance your self-esteem. Thus, here we brief you more about the benefits of this superb sport.

It can be helpful for your mental well-being

You will be able to increase your alertness and spatial awareness due to this wonderful sport. You will have to judge the ball, focus on it and play. Hence, this will help you to concentrate better and take quick decisions.

It can be good for your heart

While playing squash, you will have to run, jump, leap and dive, which will work wonders on your lungs and heart. An intense game of squash will help you to enhance your heart rate and make your heart muscle stronger because more blood is pumped to the brain and your body. This can help you to improve your endurance and stamina as more oxygen is supplied to your muscles.

It can help you to enhance your well-being and lead a healthy life

Playing squash can help you to gain power and the strength to apply force. The power required in the game will help you tone your legs, arms and abdomen and battle that bulge. You will be able to build a strong upper and lower body due to that sprinting and thus, this will also help you to burn those annoying calories.

It can help you to become flexible

You will have to move constantly, mainly movement outside the typical range of motion and your joints and ligaments will be able to get that stretch. This will help you to promote elasticity and blood circulation. Thus, you will be able to stretch your muscles and become flexible and keep injuries at bay.

It can help you to improve your concentration

From the beginning of your game, you will have to fix your eyes on the movement of the ball. Focusing where your ball will hit and knowing where and how it will bounce back will help you to ensure your mental and visual concentration, while that other peripheral vision concentrates on your opponent’s movements.