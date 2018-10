Horse riding can help you to enhance your focus. © Shutterstock

Horse riding can help you to build strong muscles, core and leg and can help you to improve your stamina and flexibility. Know why you should take up horse riding as soon as possible. It can help you to enhance your coordination: Many movements need to happen simultaneously while riding a horse – this is what coordination consists of. You will have to maintain a correct posture and so on.

It can strengthen your core: Horse riding can be called as an isometric exercise, that is, it uses specific muscles to stay in certain positions, keeping balanced on the horse. Owing to which, postural strength is essential while riding and if your posture is improved, it can help you to do your daily chores easily.

It can help you to build strength: It can increase your cardiovascular capacity due to which you will be able to keep heart ailments at bay.

It can help you to tone your muscles: Along with your core muscles, the inner thighs and pelvic muscles get a good workout. Horse riding can be termed as a full body workout which can help you to stay healthy. Furthermore, it can help you tone your muscles and body too.

It can help you to focus better: You will have to balance yourself, maintain a correct posture and so on, which will help you to improve your focus and help you to stay alert. So, opt for it now!

It can help you to destroy your stress: If you are stressed and looking to unwind then try horse riding. It will relax you! You will be riding outdoors in the pleasant weather which will make you feel happy. According to studies, spending time with animals can raise levels of the mood-enhancing hormone serotonin. So, just go out, try your hand at horse riding and say goodbye to your stress.