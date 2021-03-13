Scientists have been debating for years on nature vs. nurture and how it is possible to grow taller. When a person reaches the age of 40, they may lose half or more inches of height due to several reasons including osteoporosis, compression of the spine or more. While the majority of your height depends on your genetics, a diet rich in healthy nutrients can help maintain your height. Studies have shown that it is nearly impossible to grow taller once you have reached your maximum height, certain foods that can help keep your bones, joints strong may help you maintain your height. However, it is possible to help your kids grow taller by feeding them the right foods. Also Read - Best exercises to increase height even after 18

Certain nutrients like protein play an important role in the healthy development of your kid by promoting immune function and tissue repair. Calcium, vitamin D, magnesium and phosphorus are some of the other micronutrients essential for growth. Also Read - This is how you can increase your height naturally

Foods That May Help Increase Height

So, if you are looking for foods that can help you make your child grow taller or help you maintain your height, here is a list of foods that you should incorporate into your diet. Consuming a healthy and balanced diet can facilitate the growth of your kids and promote physical development by aiding the growth hormone and promote bone growth.

Leafy Greens

A study published in The Tohoku Journal of Experimental Medicine found that consuming greens every day helped preserve bone mass, which supports enhanced growth and help maintain your height. Leafy greens such as spinach, kale and cabbage contain vitamin C, iron, magnesium and potassium – all of which are essential for your growth. They are also rich in vitamin K that can help bone density that helps maintain your height.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A, which is extremely healthy and improves bone health and help you grow taller and maintain your height. They also contain soluble and insoluble fibre, which helps improve bone health and grow taller or maintain your height. It also promotes a healthy gut microbiome that ensures that your system gets enough vitamins and minerals, required for growth and development.

Quinoa

Quinoa is highly nutritious. It is rich in protein and magnesium that contains all the essential nutrients necessary to increase bone mineral density. It also contains nutrients like manganese, folate and phosphorus – important for bone health.

Eggs

Rich source of protein, riboflavin, iron and biotin, eggs are highly nutritious that helps in cell growth and development. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition showed that malnourished children who ate a high-protein diet developed more height than those who didn’t. If your child is not allergic, then you can include omelette in their diet or feed them boiled eggs.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, sardines, mackerel contain omega-3 fatty acids – heart-healthy fat that’s important for growth and development. According to a study published in the Journal of Sleep Research found that omega-3 fatty acids are related to sleep problems, which could have a negative impact on a child’s growth.

Milk

Milk is rich in protein and several other nutrients such as calcium, phosphorus and magnesium, all of which helps maintain bone health. A Food And Nutrition Bulletin study found that cow’s milk stimulates weight gain and muscle building in children. If the kid is not allergic or lactose intolerant, then drinking cow’s milk may help increase their height.

Chicken

Poultry meat is a good source of protein, along with vitamin B-12 and taurine, which are essential nutrients for a person to grow taller and maintain a healthy weight. Vitamin B12, in particular, is a water-soluble vitamin that is crucial to a person’s growth. Taurine is also amino acids that help with bone formation and growth.

Beans

Highly nutritious and a good source of protein that increases the level of insulin-like growth that helps regulate growth in children. It is also high in iron and B vitamins, both of which are important to protect a person from anaemia – a lack of red blood cells in the body. Several studies have linked anaemia or iron deficiency that contributes to delayed growth in children.

Berries

Include more blueberries, strawberries, blackberries in your diet as they are all highly nutritious. They are a rich source of vitamin C, which promotes cell growth and tissue repair. Studies have shown that vitamin C promotes the synthesis of collagen, which helps increase bone density and improve bone health. This helps you grow taller and maintain your height.

Foods To Avoid To Increase Height

A healthy and nutritious diet is extremely important for the growth and development of children. But it is also crucial that you avoid certain foods, including fast food, chocolates, pastries, French fries and unhealthy carbs. Though they may taste great, they contain free sugars, trans fat and refined carbs that could have detrimental effects on your health.

Other Tips

While diet is essential to promote growth, there are things that you need to keep in mind.

Regular Exercise

Try to incorporate some form of exercise into your daily routine. Exercises like swimming, skipping rope can help lengthen your spine and increase your height. It helps by strengthening your muscles and bones, which also helps maintain a healthy weight.

Proper Sleep

Various studies have linked insufficient sleep and interrupted growth and development. It is crucial to get proper sleep that will help stimulate growth and development. Developing a healthy sleep schedule can help promote proper physical development. It won’t affect your height if you miss out on your sleep occasionally. But, regularly sleeping less than the recommended amount during adolescence may lead to complications.

Good Posture

Another important thing to keep in mind is maintaining a good posture. Do not slump or slouch that leads to pain in the neck or back. Make sure your back is straight when you sit or stand. Improving your posture is linked with many problems such as backache, body ache, headache, muscle fatigue and more. So, straighten your back, lengthen your neck to promote good health.