Many people drop out of their fitness regime because they either get bored of the monotony or for lack of motivation. Getting to the gym itself may seem like a task in itself after some time. But if you get together some friends or colleagues and work out together than a fun quotient is also added to the fitness routine. Group fitness routine ensures that you stay on course and achieve your fitness goals.

According to a study at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, working out in a group lowers stress by 26 per cent and significantly improves quality of life. Those who exercise individually put in more effort but experience no significant changes in their stress level and a limited improvement to quality of life. The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association published this study. Researchers further add that the communal benefits of coming together with friends and colleagues, and doing something difficult, while encouraging one another, pays dividends beyond exercising alone.

When you think of group fitness classes you might feel a little intimidated and overwhelmed by the thought of having to work out with a stranger next to you. However, having that stranger or many strangers (and friends) next to you can actually benefit and motivate you during your workout.

Exciting music, high energy and fast paced exercises fill the room of a group fitness class. Whether you decide to take a Yoga Sculpt class or a spin class, the results of taking a group fitness class will only have you signing up for more.

Benefits of Group Fitness

You can’t beat the benefits of group fitness, so don’t let the idea of group fitness overwhelm you because the rush and encouragement you get from this class will outweigh any fears you may have.

Boosts Motivation

When you work out with a group of people, you push yourself to work at your best and beyond your limitations. Having an instructor there to correct your form and push you harder will only enable you to work out harder than you normally would. As the instructor adds layers to your exercise and talks about the benefits of doing each one, you are more likely to listen to the instructions and be motivated to complete the workout in the best way you can.

Benefits Overall Health

There are tons of group classes to choose from. Whether its yoga, soul cycle or Thai boxing, you have many opportunities to engage in the workout that you want. The best part about group classes is that you have an instructor who can show you the proper form and posture in order to perform these exercises effectively. Additionally, by signing up for these types of classes you only boost your overall health and wellbeing.

Encourages Social Interaction

When you participate in a group fitness class you meet new people in your neighbourhood or community. This increases your chances of meeting like-minded people who live around you. Group fitness classes are also extremely fun to participate in. You might end up having great conversations and making new friends in the process.

Provides Structure

Working out on your own can be a little confusing, especially when you’re not sure what to do and for how many reps. Attending group fitness classes makes this process easier for you. Each class has a set routine that you need to follow to get your workout in. Having an expert show you the ropes for the warm-up session, main exercises and cool down session will get your heart pumping the right way. It works as a guide that helps you perform the exercises with the right timings for you to follow.

Holds You Accountable

Once you’ve signed up for a fitness class, you’re locked into it. It’s just rude to sign up for something and not show up. A plus of these classes is that once you’re in class, you’re not going to sit around and do nothing. This is something you might easily get away with when you go to the gym alone. Additionally, group fitness classes usually come with a price tag. Once you sign up for one, you’ll want to get your money’s worth and actually make it to your workout.

Text sourced from zliving.com