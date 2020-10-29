Let’s do the sit-and-reach test to check how flexible you are. Sit with your legs stretch out forward and try to touch your toes with your hands. If you can reach past the toes congratulation you have a flexible body. However there’s nothing to worry about if you can't touch your toes. We have some stretches that can help improve your flexibility and enable you to finally touch your toes. Let’s get started. Aerobic exercise is good for your heart and strength training can help build your muscle mass but you also need to add flexibility training to your workout