Iced tea started gaining traction in cookbooks in the 20th century. Before this, green tea or herbal tea were more commonly used as healthier alternatives to black tea and were popular by names such as Regent's Punch, named after the English Prince George IV.
Iced tea is believed to have been invented at the World's Fair held in St.Louis by the Late Mr Richard Blechynden- India's Tea Commissioner and Director of the East India Pavilion. He decided to offer complimentary hot tea to people at the fair but soon figured out the crowd's hesitation in consuming it in hot weather. So Blechynden and his team decided to serve the tea chilled using iced lead pipes. The group highly appreciated this idea at the fair and soon gained popularity as a refreshing summertime drink in the USA. It soon became popular in different parts of the world, and each country has its cultural variations of iced tea.
These days iced tea is commonly available as 'instant iced tea' in packaged bottles or ready-to-consume cans at convenience stores, grocery stores, restaurants, and vending machines. In India, instant ice tea is more famous than traditional iced tea and is available at most restaurants, hotels, cafes, and malls. Nutritionist Aman Puri, Founder of Steadfast Nutrition, shares the health benefits of drinking iced tea.
Often, black tea is used as a joint base for preparing iced tea.
