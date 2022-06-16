Iced Tea: Health Benefits Of Consuming This Refreshing Drink

Nutritionist Aman Puri shares the health benefits of drinking iced tea.

Iced tea started gaining traction in cookbooks in the 20th century. Before this, green tea or herbal tea were more commonly used as healthier alternatives to black tea and were popular by names such as Regent's Punch, named after the English Prince George IV.

History Behind Iced Tea

Iced tea is believed to have been invented at the World's Fair held in St.Louis by the Late Mr Richard Blechynden- India's Tea Commissioner and Director of the East India Pavilion. He decided to offer complimentary hot tea to people at the fair but soon figured out the crowd's hesitation in consuming it in hot weather. So Blechynden and his team decided to serve the tea chilled using iced lead pipes. The group highly appreciated this idea at the fair and soon gained popularity as a refreshing summertime drink in the USA. It soon became popular in different parts of the world, and each country has its cultural variations of iced tea.

Instant Iced Tea

These days iced tea is commonly available as 'instant iced tea' in packaged bottles or ready-to-consume cans at convenience stores, grocery stores, restaurants, and vending machines. In India, instant ice tea is more famous than traditional iced tea and is available at most restaurants, hotels, cafes, and malls. Nutritionist Aman Puri, Founder of Steadfast Nutrition, shares the health benefits of drinking iced tea.

Health Benefits Of Iced Tea

Often, black tea is used as a joint base for preparing iced tea.

However, for increased health benefits, one can opt for healthier varieties such as green/white/ chamomile/hibiscus/jasmine/peppermint teas. A few innovative and refreshing ideas for iced tea include Chamomile-strawberry, orange/ pomegranate, lime/ ginger, lemon/watermelon, basil/blackberry/mint/ peach iced teas. In addition, one can use healthier sugar substitutes such as stevia, coconut sugar, organic honey, etc., to add sweetness to the iced teas. However, people with diabetes and other lifestyle disorders should check with their nutritionist before adding sugar to their diet.

Healthy Iced Tea

If prepared using healthier teas (herbal/caffeine-free), fresh and seasonal fruits, and a controlled amount of sugar substitutes, iced tea can act as a good source of antioxidants when consumed in moderation. A cup of freshly-brewed iced tea is any day better than the carbonated beverages, energy drinks, and processed juices widely available in the market. Iced tea can be an excellent choice to stay hydrated in summer to meet your increased water needs. Additionally, the goodness of fresh and seasonal fruits helps keep the skin and immune system healthy.