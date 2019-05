The ICC Cricket World Cup took off today. Cricket, for us Indians, is worship, no less! It isn’t actually an exaggeration to say that India is a nation that eats, sleeps and dreams cricket. And why not? The country that is home to the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli among many others, cannot possibly be neutral or lukewarm towards the sport that gave birth to these celebrated icons. So, it is but natural that the next 45 days will see Indians glued to their TV sets, cheering their favourite ‘men in blue’ in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Incidentally, many of us, who’re going to burn the midnight oil watching Dhoni and Kohli hitting the ball really hard, nurture the dream of being part of the Indian cricket team someday. If you are an aspiring cricketer yourself or have someone at home who wants to be the next Virat Kohli representing India in the ICC Cricket World Cup of 2023, it is important for you to stay fit and as injury-free as possible. Frequent injuries can keep you on the side lines for long, turning your World Cup dream into a nightmare.

The chance of cricket injuries has multiplied over the years as the number of matches played being internationally has increased remarkably. Like shoulders and lower back, your knees take the maximum beating if you are a bowler. Usually, fast-bowlers are more likely to injure their knees because of the force they generate through the joint of their knees. The strain put on the knees can lead to ligament tear or torn tissues. There are various types of injuries that can affect your knees on the cricket field. In case of such injuries, the immediate treatment options include applying ice pack on the affected area for about 20-30 minutes every 3-4 hours, compression using an elastic bandage to curb inflammation and prolonged rest. As you wait with baited breath to see India play its first match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on 5th June, we take you through the most common knee injuries that every cricketer needs to be cautious about. We also tell you, how to you reduce the risk of these game spoilers.

Torn meniscus

There are two cartilage discs in your knee which are called meniscus. These discs act as shock absorbers and as a cricketer you can damage these discs in through a medial meniscus tear and or a lateral meniscus tear. Lateral meniscus tear occurs while performing twisting motions whereas medial meniscus tear is associated with high impact injuries. A bowler is more likely to suffer from this condition. However, even the batsmen while taking a quick run can tear this tissue. Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff had to retire from international cricket due to frequent medial meniscus injuries. Last year, Australian batsman Usman Khawaja suffered a meniscal tear that kept him out of action for a month. If you have a torn meniscus, you may experience symptoms like severe pain, swelling and difficulty in moving your knee. An MRI scan, X-ray of your knee, ultrasound can help you diagnose this injury.

Preventive measure: You can reduce your risk of getting this injury or bring down the intensity of these injuries by performing exercises like passive knee extension, standing calf stretch and resisted terminal knee extension. These exercises will ease your leg muscles and enable you to extend your knee without experiencing any pain.

Patellar fracture

Patellar fracture is also called the fracture of your knee cap. In this injury you break your kneecap, generally after a fall. It can keep you out of the field for at least 6-8 weeks. Depending on the severity of your injury, you may also be required to undergo a surgery. Usually, bowlers and fielders are more prone to injure this part of their knees. A fast-bowler exerts a lot of pressure on his knee at the time of releasing the ball that can cause a patellar fracture while a fielder can get the same injury while diving to catch a ball and falling on his kneecap. X-rays, MRI scans and bone scans can help you with the diagnosis.

Preventive measure: Improving the flexibility of your knee tissues can help you reduce your risk of injuring this knee part or curb the intensity of the injury. You can perform exercises like standing hamstring stretch, quadriceps stretch, and straight leg rise to ease the stiffness around your knees.

Collateral ligament tear

Collateral ligament is a band of tissues located on the outer side of your knees. It keeps your knee joints stable as you move. Anyone in the cricket field can have this ligament torn, irrespective of the role. This injury occurs when you make a sudden turn that requires your knees to twist. Bowlers can get this injury if they fail to land on the crease properly, fielders can twist their knees while chasing a ball and batsmen can tear their collateral ligament while running between the wickets.

Preventive measure: Hamstring curls, inner-thigh lifts and one-leg wall slides are a few exercises which are recommended by fitness experts to prevent your collateral ligament from getting damaged easily while you are on the field. These exercises strengthen your hips and thighs to provide your knee with some added protection.

Patellar tendinopathy

A patellar tendinopathy targets the tendon that connects your kneecap to your shinbone. If you suffer from this injury, you will initially feel a slight pain in your knees while performing any physical activity. However, after some time, the pain starts to increase, and it might force you out of action for a prolonged period. This injury usually affects the bowlers as they end up overusing this connective tendon.

Preventive measure: Stretching your quads and hamstrings can help you lower the intensity of this injury. Also, eccentric training can also allow you to reduce your risk of getting this injury. It involves lowering a weight during shoulder press, bringing down your body while performing pull ups and performing the downward motion of a push-up. These exercises push your muscles beyond the normal point of failure.

External knee injuries

This injury can be the fate of anyone in the cricket field. While you dive to save your wicket or stop a ball from touching the boundary, your knees can hit against the ground and get injured. In rare cases, even the ball can hit you on your knee and cause a bruise that can force you off the field. Even if your muscles are strong and flexible, you cannot prevent or reduce your risk of getting an external injury. However, wearing protective gear can help a batsman and some close-in fielders to some extent. But others on the ground cannot guard themselves against an external injury. Post-injury treatment and rehabilitation along with knee strengthening workouts are crucial in such cases.