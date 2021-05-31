Returning to exercise after recovering from COVID-19 is a real challenge as the body is left with extreme weakness post recovery from the deadly virus attack. From major cardiac problems to lifelong lung damage, coronavirus has left many with some serious health issues and has made it a challenging task for recovered patients to go back to their old workout routine. In a recent post, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora opened up on her post-Covid recovery experience. She says being infected by the virus broke her physically, and it’s only after about 32 weeks of testing negative that she started to feel like herself again. Also Read - See Malaika Arora Doing CAMATKARASANA Pose To Boost Self-Confidence

Malaika posted a collage of three pictures on Instagram, where she flaunts perfect washboard abs in a black sports bra, which she teamed with matching cycling shorts. Haven’t checked the post yet? Here’s what Malaika Arora wrote: Also Read - Ankita Konwar Runs To Beat The Blues, Keep Herself ‘Sane’ During The Pandemic: See What Milind Soman is Doing

Malaika Arora Opens Up On Battling Virus

“What defines strength? ‘You’re so lucky, ‘It must have been so easy’ is something I hear regularly. Well yes, I am grateful for a lot of things in my life. But luck played a very small role in it. And easy!? Boy! That, it was not. I tested positive on the 5th of September and it was really bad. Anyone out there calling a Covid recovery easy is either blessed with great immunity or isn’t aware of the struggles of Covid. Having gone through it myself, “Easy” is not the word I’d choose. It broke me physically. Walking 2 steps felt like a herculean task. Sitting up, just stepping out of bed, wanting to stand in my window was a journey in itself. I gained weight, I felt weak, lost my stamina, I was away from my family, and more. I finally tested negative on the 26th of September and I was so grateful that I did. But the weakness stayed. I felt disappointed that my body wasn’t supporting how my mind felt. I was afraid that I’d never gain back my strength. I wondered whether I’d even be able to complete one activity in 24 hours,” she wrote.

“My first workout was brutal. I couldn’t do anything well. I felt broken. But Day 2, I got back up and I told myself, I am my own maker. And then day 3 and 4 and 5 and so on. It’s been about 32 weeks since I tested negative and I finally have started to feel like myself again. I’m able to work out the way I used to before I tested positive. I’m able to breathe better and I feel strong both physically and mentally,” she added.

Talking about what motivated her, Malaika Arora said: “The four-letter word that pushed me through was HOPE. The hope that it’s all going to be okay, even when it feels like it’s not okay. Thank you to all of you who have been sending me messages, DMs, and inspiring stuff which kept my spirits high. But I also pray that the world recovers as well and we all come out of this together. I come out of this phase with 2 words. GRIT & GRATITUDE. Thank you my dearest brother &; partner @sarvesh_shashi. The next 30-week phase starts in June!”

‘Don’t Take COVID For Granted Even If You’re Fit’

Malaika Arora was diagnosed with novel coronavirus last year with ‘mild’ symptoms. However, within two weeks of strict self-isolating and following mandatory COVID-19 guidelines, the actor recovered. Post recovery, the actress shared her battle with the deadliest virus attack. “In those 14 days, I knew how weak I was, it was so difficult to go back to things I was doing every single day of my life,” the actress said in an interview.

