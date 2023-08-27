Hypothyroidism: How To Loose Weight With This Medical Condition?

Hypothyroidism: How To Loose Weight With This Medical Condition?

Hypothyroidism makes it difficult to loose weight as it it unable to produce enough hormone according to the body's requirement.

The key components of weight loss include, Healthy food, controlled portions, regular physical activity and drinking plenty of water. But, if a person is suffering from hypothyroidism, losing weight through these methods become slightly difficult. For them, the underactive thyroid gland also plays a big role in weight gain and loss. But, it is not impossible. There are a couple of requirements like discipline, medical treatment for hypothyroidism and maintaining an active lifestyle. So, experts reveal that in order to start your weight loss journey with this condition, the first thing you need to do is get your treatment. The next thing to plan is your diet and exercise schedule.

How To Loose Weight With Hypothyroidism?

Here are few tips from experts to keep in mind:

Cut Down Carbs And Sugar

Experts recommend people with hypothyroidism to follow a diet without sugar and carbs. Avoid foods that have complex carbohydrates like starchy vegetables and legumes, avoid simple sugars, high glycemic food. These foods may affect the condition and increase inflammation in the body. However, experts recommend on eating healthy calories and fats because without them the T3 levels might decrease.

Focus On An Anti-Inflammatory Diet

People are strictly advised to not consume foods that might cause or trigger inflammation in the body. anti-inflammatory foods will help provide relief from joint aches, and pain which happens due to hypothyroidism. Due to this condition, our immune system is often on overdrive, anti-inflammatory foods can help soothe it all the while helping the proper functioning of the thyroid glands.

Eat Smaller Meals

Hypothyroidism slows digestive function, notes Beaudoin. Eating smaller, more frequent meals with balanced macronutrients quality proteins, complex carbs and healthy fats supports balanced blood sugar and helps avoid the highs and lows of oversized, highly processed meals.

Exercise

Exercise is an important complement to a healthy diet in order to help burn calories. But consider the individual case. If a person is terribly fatigued, exercise can further suppress hypothyroidism. If a person has properly managed their hypothyroid and has the energy, exercise is encouraged.

Keep A Food Diary

Your daily caloric intake can quickly skyrocket unless you log everything you eat and drink, says experts. It can also help ensure that you're eating a balanced diet. Keeping a food journal is important for someone with hypothyroidism to track their macronutrient intake.

