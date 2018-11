Staying hydrated is vital for your health and running as dehydration can give you a tough time and can take a toll on your well-being and your performance. Do you know that water can help you to regulate your body’s temperature, flush out waste and hydration can aid recovery too?

The lack of adequate body fluids for the body to carry on normal functions at an optimal level can be termed as dehydration. It tends to occur when your body loses more fluids than it takes inside the body. You may exhibit symptoms like loss of coordination, muscle fatigue, heat exhaustion, lack of energy and so on.

Dr Aashish Contractor, head of the Department of Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, answers few vital questions regarding the importance of hydration while running.

How much do you need to drink?

It would be a good idea to have a hydration strategy beforehand and to stick to it during your run.

Two important factors should help you decide the amount you need to hydrate, your sweat rate and the ambient weather conditions.

What you should drink?

For exercise which tends to last less than an hour, plain water can be a useful fluid replacement. For exercise which lasts for more than an hour, your body will need around 30-60 gms of carbohydrates per hour. This can be achieved by mixing it in your water, in a range of 6-8 per cent of carbohydrate concentration, or could be consumed separately too. It’s necessary to have a little sodium and potassium for longer runs. Hence, you can opt for nimbu pani with sugar along with a pinch of salt.

Fluid consumption after exercise?

After prolonged exercise, most runners can be in a slightly dehydrated state, so it’s vital to replace the fluids within two hours of exercise.

So, follow these fool-proof hacks, stay in top shape and get going now!