Hrithik Roshan's Mom Pinkie Roshan Shares Gym Video With Son, Sets Major Fitness Goals At 68

On Saturday, Pinkie Roshan's gym session had a surprise visitor, her son Hrithik Roshan.

Tuesday Motivation: Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan has dropped a video with her son from the gym. Check it out below.

Age is just a number, and this video shared by Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan from the gym is proof. Taking to Instagram, Pinkie Roshan dropped a video of her special gym session with her son Hrithik. In the clip, the mother-son duo can be seen doing warm-ups prior to their workout session and even hi-fiving each other. She captioned with video with: "Mother and Son We meet all the time, for lunches, dinners, movies, and holidays, sharing our thoughts with each other But the most special time is when we're sharing time in the gym together."

Watch the video HERE:

Pinkie Roshan's Fitness Journey

This is not the first time when Hrithik's mother has set a fitness goal for her fans. She is known to be one of the most charming Bollywood mothers who actively posts about her daily life on social media for her fans. Her enthusiasm towards workouts and her overall fitness journey is inspiring to many at this age to exercise regularly and stay fit, and as we said earlier, she is proving the lines right --- "Age is just a number". She recently posted a series of her fitness routine. "Taking it up one more level. New challenges, new energies... Overcome your fear," she wrote.

In another post, Pinkie Roshan gave a sneak peek into her legs day workout session. Check the video to get an idea of how she keeps her legs strong and toned.

The 68-year-old looks super fit and fab in this latest picture post.

She believes cardio and weight training, both are important to achieve the ultimate fitness goals. Here, in this video, she can be seen doing functional training.

This not only helps in building a strong core but also helps in muscle toning.

Motivated enough? Then grab your gym mat, shoes and a bottle and hit the gym. #TuesdayMotivation