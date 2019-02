‘How’s the josh!’, this dialogue from the movie ‘URI – The Surgical Strike’, has become popular. If you follow Vicky Kaushal’s fitness routine, then you will energy will really be high! The ‘Masaan’ actor is always in sync with his fitness routine. The rising star of Bollywood also follows a well-balanced diet to stay in top shape. Vicky had to work hard on himself for the flick ‘Uri’.

He had to gain 15 kgs for his character Major’ Vihaan Shergill’. In the post, you can see Vicky sweating it hard in the gym. He has captioned it as, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike … gaining 15kgs of muscle weight wasn’t an easy task for this ectomorph… a big shout out to my dear ‘jallaad’ trainer @rakeshudiyar and his team @amol_kyatam and Mangesh for constantly making me sweat, scream and cry so that I could reach my goals. #HowIsTheJosh”. Surely, Vicky, you are nailing it like a pro! Just take a tour of his Instagram account and you will surely get inspired by him.

Vicky also does functional training to stay healthy and hearty. Anyone can try functional training exercises which are low impact. Thus, functional training will help enhance all your physical abilities without causing stress to your body and joints. It can be daunting at the start, not knowing what exercises to perform or what tools one should opt for. But, slowly you will be able to perform it in a better way. You will also be able to improve your coordination and flexibility. Despite the common misconceptions that functional training only leads to bulking, it’s actually quite the opposite. As the range in the motion of functional exercises are quite large, that means you will have to start and finish in a position where your muscles are stretched, bulking is very hard to do. Ta da, you will be able to increase your flexibility. Also, implementing its exercises and programs works in boosting your body’s functional strength by enhancing your coordination. As your range of motion is enhanced, you’ll be able to do your day-to-day activities very easily.

Furthermore, functional exercises can help you enhance your balance and posture. The exercises implemented through functional training tend to use multiple muscles to improve your strength and balance. To top it all, you will also be able to correct your posture. Being able to target specific muscles can also help prevent postural imbalance along with hip, lower back and shoulder pain. So, functional training will help you in boosting the state of balance in your body enabling you to reach your full potential carrying out various activities throughout the day.