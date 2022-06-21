How Yoga and Music Helped an Author With Recovering Addicts

Devina Kaur

"Embarking on a new journey is often overwhelming and terrifying but once you realise that what others think of you is none of your concern, you become free," says Devina Kaur.

As a recovering addict, yoga and music have helped me in my journey of healing and overcoming addictions. Yoga has been impacting our lives for over 3000 years. It has known effects on strengthening the immune system, increasing the flexibility of the body, releasing stress and helping the body relax better along with helping with mental health. Music boosts mood and emotional intelligence and reduces stress. Today, there are many forms of therapy, yoga and music are one of them. Combining the painless but efficacious poses of yoga and soothing strings of music has helped a lot of people overcome their addictions and become a better version of themselves, giving them the much-needed opportunity to show their sexy brilliant selves to the world. Following are some of the tips that a recovering addict can say about the journey and how music and yoga have helped me to become a better version of myself.

Know your addiction

In the world that we live in it is easy to be addicted to getting highs from the outside. Before you can decide to curb your addiction, take some time out to know and understand what you're actually addicted to. Addiction doesn't necessarily mean a habit of drinking but can range from gambling to food to technology to online shopping. I can say this because I was addicted to food. My food addiction stemmed from the food anxiety I was constantly exposed to while growing up in India. I went through half of my life oblivious to my addiction. When I finally figured out that I was eating my emotions via food, I stopped looking at my addiction as a sign of weakness but made efforts to recognise and accept it. Yoga, meditation, and music have been a big part of my recovery. Knowing yourself empowers you. The more you make time to know about your weakness (and strengths), the easier it'll become for you to overpower them.

Acceptance for evolution

After getting acquainted with your addiction, it's time you accept it. It can be scary to see flaws and faults in oneself but with awareness and determination, we can overcome them. Acceptance leads to the pathway to evolution. You have to be more mindful of the emotions that led you to your addiction and know that nothing is permanent. Yoga teaches impermanence and music says that it's okay to feel jitters before a big life decision. Focusing your energy and time on accepting reality will eventually help you become a better version of yourself.

Unveil your spirit

In the world that we live in, you aren't the only one struggling with addiction. When we understand the importance of self-sufficiency, we also understand it's also perfectly acceptable to ask for help. Once you commit to giving up your addiction and bringing in the change in your lifestyle you'll find others just like you. The same when you decide to learn a musical instrument. Yoga and music awaken our spiritual selves and make us more mindful of our surroundings and emotions. The time that we spend with yoga, meditation, and music, we focus on our breaths and thoughts. As we become aware of our thoughts, we can make more conscious decisions about our future. Yoga and music unveil and unleash our spirit, free us and help us reclaim our sexy brilliance.

Release any tension

Your journey is yours alone. Choose to be free from judgments, and release any stress or tensions that you might feel when you're on your path of sexy brilliance. Embarking on a new journey is often overwhelming and terrifying but once you realise that what others think of you is none of your concern, you become free. Yoga teaches you the lessons of ahimsa and gratitude. I started practicing ahimsa by being kind and thoughtful towards myself. On my journey, I started treating myself with respect and in return, others started treating me the same way. Music taught me that we are all students of life and one should never stop learning; I can proudly say that I'm on my way to learning something new and improving myself every day. Practicing constant gratitude towards oneself and others fills you with contentment and inner bliss.

Conclusion

There are many parts of yoga, meditation and music that we can incorporate into our daily lives. One of my daily goals is to laugh 100 times a day, and choosing to be happy is inner power and very sexy and very brilliant.

(About the Author- Born and raised in India, Devina Kaur is an inspirational speaker, author, radio host, and the founder of the Sexy Brilliant Non-Profit Foundation. In 2019 she was the recipient of the Canadian top 25 immigrant awards. She is also the author of the spiritual self-help book Too Fat, Too Loud, Too Ambitious.)