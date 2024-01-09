How To Train Your Legs With Lower Back Injury? 5 Effective Workout Tips To Follow

Lower back injury not letting you hit the gym? Here are 5 ways to train your legs while you are recovering from a lower back injury.

Owning the gym like a superhero but low-back pain threw a wrench in your leg day plans? Restriction on lower body training can be annoying, particularly when it comes to leg work. If you follow some guidelines and take some safety measures, you can still exercise your legs while recovering from a lower back injury. Just one paragraph should replace this one.

How To Train Your Legs With Lower Back Injury?

Although, it is advisable to avoid indulging in any kind of training sessions while recovering from an injury, especially for the lower back, here are some expert-backed tips to keep your spine healthy and on track and still do some easy and effective exercises for your legs, glutes, and quads:

Listen To Your Body

First and foremost, pay attention to what your body is telling you and seek medical advice. Even if the advice provided here may be useful, it's crucial to recognise your health and heed medical advice.

Avoid Heavy Weight Lifting

Giving priority to activities that reduce stress on the spine is important when training legs with lower back pain. Steer clear of intense squats and deadlifts as these activities can put a lot of strain on the lower back. Rather, choose workouts that work your legs while keeping your spine in a neutral position. Great substitutes for classic barbell exercises are leg press machines, lunges, step-ups, and leg extensions.

Check Your Form

Focusing on appropriate form and technique is also very important. A bad form can make your injury worse and worsen your lower back pain. To preserve your lower back, contract your core muscles and keep your body steady during each activity. Always start with smaller weights and work your way up to them as your strength and confidence grow.

Pay Attention To Stretches And Warm Up Exercises

For those who have lower back issues, it's also critical to include stretches and exercises that increase flexibility and mobility. Lower back strain can be relieved and general flexibility can be increased by performing yoga poses including downward dog, cobra pose, and child's pose.

Avoid High-Impact Plyometric Exercises

It is also important to stay away from high-impact plyometric workouts when you have a lower back injury. These exercises can overstress the lower back area, making it more painful. During this time, you can include exercises such as step-ups or glute bridges instead of high-impact exercises like box jumps and jump squats.

Be Careful While Exercising With Lower Back Injury

Lastly, and the most important thing to keep in mind when exercising during the recovery phase of your lower back injury is to consider using supportive devices or equipment to take off some of the stress from your lower back. You can invest in a good quality weightlifting belt that can provide additional support and stability during leg exercises. Also, good quality adjustable weights, resistance bands, and stability balls are a few more gym equipment that you must keep handy to stay safe form any gym hazards.