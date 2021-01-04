People with diabetes face a real challenge during the winter season. The cold weather coupled with reduced physical activity puts stress on the body causing it to go into a fight-or-flight mode. This results in the release of natural survival hormones like adrenaline and cortisol. Consequently the liver releases more glucose for energy leading to increased blood sugar levels. Presently more than 50 million people in India have diabetes and it is expected to go over 6 crores by 2025. So there's a big challenge in front of the country to tackle this rising concern. According to the experts a