How To Stay Fit During The Festive Season: Follow 5 Simple Steps Suggested By Fitness Coach

Yes, it is possible to stay fit during Diwali. Here are some expert tips that can help you with the same.

The holiday season has arrived, and the upcoming months will be a haze of gatherings, meals, and excessive consumption. You might believe that you can make up for the indulgence with more activity in the gym or a longer run the next day if your goals are fitness, health, and body image. You might even indulge in extra training sessions in advance, considering it to be a clever strategy for achieving weight balance and avoiding the holiday party bulge. Sadly, that is not how it works.

An average person who weighs around 75 kilos, if they run for 30 minutes at a moderate speed they burn around 200 calories only. Even if one consumes a single Gulab Jamun (moderate size), they are taking in around 160 calories.

Focus on choosing protein-rich meals - Protein can reduce hunger since it is a high-satiety macronutrient, and keeps one satiated. One should focus on having calorie-friendly sweets. Avoid eating sweets daily. Having sweets once in a while & maintaining portion control is good. Low-calorie sweets can be made at home using stevia/aspartame as sugar-free alternatives to sweeten your dishes. This way you can enjoy sweets made at home containing low calories. If one is on a diet for a specific fitness goal, like fat loss, choose not to be on a deficit for that day, rather stay at maintenance. Do keep a bigger calorie budget for that day. This offers a breather to have food and monitor consumption accordingly. Festivities need not only be focused on having food. Rather focus on other mediums of enjoying the festivities, like having fun, meeting friends, playing cards, and lighting diyas. If you enjoy preparing scrumptious meals, you should distribute them to people who are in need.Also, try to keep yourself active throughout the day to compensate for calorie consumption.

(The article has been contributed by Hemanth Dhingra, Personal Training, Standard Coach, FITTR)