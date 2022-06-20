How To Satisfy Your Cravings Without Gaining Weight?

Are you on a diet, but every day turns into a cheat day? Here are some foods that can satisfy your cravings without gaining weight.

Do you want to eat something salty, savoury or sweet and can't stop thinking about it until you head to your favourite caf or raid your fridge? That's called craving. You have pre-planned your whole week's meal and are trying to follow the diet, but when craving ice cream, you give in. So now, let's see what causes food cravings?

Not drinking enough water might lead to cravings. We often confuse thirst with hunger and end up eating unhealthy foods. Poor sleep quality and lack of sleep affect our hormones, leading to cravings. A primary reason one might indulge in binging is the diet lacking protein, fibre and other micronutrients. Your mood can quickly point towards food cravings. But instead, we eat food out of boredom, sadness and anxiety.

Healthy food need not necessarily be bland. You can always swap to a healthier option to satisfy your craving. Clinical Nutritionist Prachi Shah, Founder of Health Habitat, shares some finger-licking healthy snack options you can opt for.

Yoghurt: Choosing a plain yoghurt over a flavoured one makes a huge difference. You cut down on added sugars by making this swap. You can have yoghurt with fruits, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds and chia seeds, granola or muesli (sugar-free). It is also an excellent option to choose when you are travelling. Chana/chickpea chat: If you are looking for a protein-rich option, here it is. You can use either boiled chickpea or Chana and add in your favourite vegetables with lemon, salt, Indian spices and fresh coriander leaves. This makes up for a quick, tasty and nutritious mid-meal. Dates milkshake: Craving something sweet? Dates milkshake is a perfect healthy alternative. This drink needs no refined sugar. You can have it in the evening or as a pre-workout drink for instant energy. Hummus: Prepare hummus at your home and store it in your refrigerators. You can make it using different flavours like beetroot, garlic, pesto etc. and have it with whole wheat crackers, zucchini or carrot sticks. Nuts: Take a handful of almonds, pistachios, cashews, walnuts and hazelnuts. They make up for a good snack option as they are rich in micronutrients like selenium, zinc, potassium, folate etc. Trail mix: Make a delicious and fulfilling trail mix by mixing plain popcorn, dried blueberries and roasted almonds. Say bye to evening hunger pangs by including this in your routine. Fruit: The most effortless and healthy go-to snack anyone can think of is a fruit. It will curb your sugar cravings and work best as a pre-workout meal. Roasted makhana: Toss the makhana in a pan with some Indian spices, salt and ghee and there you go, your perfect evening snack. Oat bran: Oat bran is a complex carbohydrate which will keep you full and will not spike up your sugar levels.

Conclusion

If you want to follow a healthy lifestyle, then not giving in to the cravings because of boredom will be the first step. Eating your favourite foods from time to time is okay, but make sure you don't binge on them frequently. No matter what the food is, always stick to moderation. Being on a diet does not mean tasteless food. Instead, you can enjoy eating healthy options and satisfy your cravings.

MAKE THE RIGHT CHOICES!