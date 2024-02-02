How To Prevent Weight Gain In Hypothyroidism?

Weight management is of prime importance as a person's body weight has much more to do with a person's health than appearance. There could be several reasons for weight gain, one of which is hypothyroidism. It's a condition where the thyroid gland cannot produce enough thyroid hormones. It can majorly affect the metabolism and result in weight gain. Weight management, therefore, becomes a tough nut to crack in case of hypothyroidism. However, complicated never means impossible. Lifestyle changes are needed to maintain weight in hypothyroidism.

Chief Of Endocrinology, Dr Dheeraj Kapoor At Artemis Hospital Gurugram, Shares 7 Tips That Can Help In Finding The Balance:

Consulting A Healthcare Professional: Refrain from taking any medicine without consulting a healthcare professional. After examining your condition, the doctor can prescribe medications like levothyroxine that replace the deficient hormones and help regulate metabolism. Apart from medication, regular thyroid function tests and adjustments to medication doses are also needed to contribute to controlling the symptoms. Regular Physical Activity: Being physically active is crucial for managing weight with hypothyroidism. You can try fun workout activities like aerobics, Zumba, etc. Strength training and flexibility exercises also help keep the body in shape. Regular physical activity supports metabolism and weight control. Make sure that you do not overstrain. Hypothyroidism may affect energy levels, so it's okay to increase the intensity of the workout little by little. TRENDING NOW Healthy Eating: Practise mindful eating so you don't overeat and maintain a healthy weight. Try eating small meals between every 2-3 hours. Refrain from keeping yourself hungry for longer, as it may lead to overeating. Don't rush while eating. Eat slowly, and savour each bite. Avoid distractions like TV or smartphones during meals and concentrate on your eating. This helps in preventing overeating. Consistent: Monitoring thyroid function, weight, and overall well-being is crucial. Make sure you get regular check-ups done with your healthcare provider. This will ensure that your medication doses are appropriate and that all the necessary adjustments are made occasionally depending on how your body responds to the treatment. You must also keep track of your dietary and lifestyle habits, making adjustments as and when needed.

Conclusion

The above tips form a holistic strategy for achieving and maintaining a healthy weight. People with hypothyroidism need to be closely associated with their healthcare professionals to get tailored suggestions depending on their specific needs.