How To Monitor BP Effectively At Home? See The Technique

Measuring your blood pressure is the only way to know if you have hypertension or not. There are both temporary and long-term factors that can lead to elevated readings. Sometimes it might be hard to figure out if the spike in pressure is due to an advancing work deadline or if you might have developed a blood pressure disorder. With the sophistication of technology, doctors are recommending monitoring blood pressure at home on a regular or weekly basis. The readings obtained at home can be a useful diagnostic tool if taken correctly.

While measuring blood pressure through a digital device, there are many to-dos to be kept in mind. Time and technique count while taking this measurement. Otherwise, misleading pressure readings can cause unnecessary worry and anxiety.

What to know about home monitoring?

As per experts, the foremost thing to keep in mind is that blood pressure readings can fluctuate throughout the course of the day. If you suddenly get a high reading, it shouldn't cause panic. Experts caution that over-measuring can turn out counterproductive and a fine balance must be maintained. Experts say that taking multiple readings in a row is normal. However, a minute gap must be maintained between the readings. This gap will prevent the over-compression of the cuff on your arms and relax your body for the second reading. According to the American Heart Association, one can take 2-3 readings about one minute apart. These repetitive readings will minimize random errors and provide an accurate measurement. Two similar readings or the average of readings can provide a fairly accurate number.

How to measure blood pressure?

For easy use, it is always advisable to get a monitoring device that has a cuff for the upper arm that automatically inflates and records the pressure. As per experts, cuff size can also influence readings. One must make sure that the inflatable part covers at least 80 per cent of your bare upper arm. If the cuff is too tight, it can give high readings. Finger or wrist readings must be avoided as they are often inaccurate. One can also take readings from both arms. The following are a few things to do before you record your blood pressure-

Avoid intake of caffeine, smoking and any form of exercise 30 minutes before taking the measurement. Sit still 5 minutes prior to taking the reading. Make sure the cuff is of perfect size and not loose on your arm. Keep your cuffed arm on a flat surface. Keep your back straight and feet flat on the ground. Don't talk or move while taking the reading. Take 2-3 readings, take their average or consider the third reading.

