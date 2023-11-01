How to Get Started with Exercise, Even If You're Short on Time

The study emphasizes the importance of consistent physical engagement, underlining that making time and effort for regular physical activity is the key.

A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine emphasizes the dangers of a sedentary lifestyle and its impact on the risk of mortality. It reveals that even minimal daily physical activity can counteract these risks. The research was conducted using data from the US, Sweden, and Norway, involving approximately 12,000 individuals aged 50 and older over a period spanning from 2003 to 2019. These participants were monitored for at least two years, with physical activity tracking devices, averaging 10 hours a day for at least four days.

Less than half of the participants engaged in over 10.5 hours of daily sitting, while the remaining spent over 10.5 hours being inactive. Previous studies suggest that adults in Western countries spend an average of 9 to 10 hours per day in a sedentary state, mostly during working hours.

Sitting And Mortality Risk

The researchers discovered that approximately 7% of the participants passed away during the five-year follow-up period. Those who sat for more than 12 hours a day had a 38% higher risk of death compared to those who sat for an average of eight hours. However, the higher risk was specifically associated with those who sat for 12 hours and engaged in less than 22 minutes of moderate-to-intense physical activity daily.

Exercise As A Countermeasure

The study suggests that the risk of death is reduced by 35% if individuals engage in just 10 minutes of moderate-to-intense physical activity daily. Furthermore, 22 minutes of exercise per day nearly eliminated the elevated mortality risk linked to prolonged sitting.

Recommendations

The findings recommend engaging in an average of 20 to 25 minutes of physical activity daily, or equivalent weekly intervals. It is suggested that people can attain similar benefits by spreading 150 minutes of exercise per week over different sessions, provided the daily average exercise time is 20 to 25 minutes. The importance of consistent physical engagement and making time and effort for regular physical activity is the key.

Study Limitations

It's important to note that this study is observational, so causation and effect cannot be definitively established. Furthermore, long-term changes in sedentary hours and physical activity could not be tracked. Other significant factors like overall health, mobility issues, and diet were not considered. Additionally, some types of activity and their corresponding intensities may not be precisely measured by activity monitors, such as cycling, resistance training, and gardening.

