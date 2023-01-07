How To Choose Right Protein Powder As Per Your Body Type And Workout Plan?

People often think that more is better when it comes to certain nutrients, which is not the case in protein intake.

The world is increasingly gearing towards fitness by consuming the right food and the correct amount of nutrients. Nutritionist Shikha Dwivedi at OZiva shares that the will to get fit and eat healthy among individuals is massive, as they want to avoid lifestyle-related diseases, especially after the pandemic outbreak.

Protein is one of the primary nutrients that helps our body stay active and efficiently fight ailments. Therefore, getting enough protein is essential to optimal nutrition and boosts our body's muscle development and metabolism. But, our busy lifestyle makes it challenging to consume protein-enriched foods daily like nuts, seeds, beans, lentils, etc. Sometimes, people don't check their daily diet and consume the necessary amount of protein, which helps to repair tissues, balance fluids, improve the immune system, etc.

A Good Protein Powder Comes To Rescue Us In Such Situations

Protein powders are easy, convenient, and readily available to help meet an individual's daily protein requirements without hassle. The only problem is that several brands have hundreds of available options, making it confusing to decide and purchase the best one. In addition, every person has unique goals, physiology, and preferences, so a general protein powder cannot meet the specific nutrition needs of everyone. So, we must choose the suitable protein powder that suits our body type and workout regime.

Go For Certified Clean Protein For Holistic Wellness

Opting for a clean certified protein powder that takes care of an individual's holistic nutritional needs is ideal. These are without preservatives, soy, GMO, added sugar, gluten and artificial sweeteners. These protein powders are rich in nutrients & fibre. They are made with essential multivitamins, minerals (like Vitamin A, D, & C, Iron, Zinc, etc.) and authentic Ayurvedic herbal extracts such as Shatavari, Guduchi, Flax Seeds, Green Tea, Curcumin, Tulsi, Cinnamon, etc. The presence of such essential nutrients helps to enhance our energy levels, immunity, metabolism, bone & digestive health, and hormonal balance.

How Much Protein Powder Is Ideal For Regular Consumption?

People often think that more is better when it comes to certain nutrients, which is not the case in protein intake. When people choose a clean protein superfood, a reasonable amount of one or two spoons of protein powder is recommended in 200 ml of water, which has to be followed regularly for three months to achieve the best results. Health enthusiasts must remember that excessive protein powder causes people to consume too many calories, leading to weight gain over time and other health problems.

Final Words

We live in the golden age of protein, and clean protein powders and organic plant protein have never been as popular as in recent times. As the king of performance nutrients, protein is the ideal choice to consume immediately before or after post-workout sessions. So, people should choose a certified clean protein powder that promotes their holistic wellness through its unique aspects and potential benefits.