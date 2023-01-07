How To Choose Right Protein Powder As Per Your Body Type And Workout Plan?

- Health A-Z
The world is increasingly gearing towards fitness by consuming the right food and the correct amount of nutrients. Nutritionist Shikha Dwivedi at OZiva shares that the will to get fit and eat healthy among individuals is massive, as they want to avoid lifestyle-related diseases, especially after the pandemic outbreak.
Opting for a clean certified protein powder that takes care of an individual's holistic nutritional needs is ideal. These are without preservatives, soy, GMO, added sugar, gluten and artificial sweeteners. These protein powders are rich in nutrients & fibre. They are made with essential multivitamins, minerals (like Vitamin A, D, & C, Iron, Zinc, etc.) and authentic Ayurvedic herbal extracts such as Shatavari, Guduchi, Flax Seeds, Green Tea, Curcumin, Tulsi, Cinnamon, etc. The presence of such essential nutrients helps to enhance our energy levels, immunity, metabolism, bone & digestive health, and hormonal balance.
People often think that more is better when it comes to certain nutrients, which is not the case in protein intake. When people choose a clean protein superfood, a reasonable amount of one or two spoons of protein powder is recommended in 200 ml of water, which has to be followed regularly for three months to achieve the best results. Health enthusiasts must remember that excessive protein powder causes people to consume too many calories, leading to weight gain over time and other health problems.
We live in the golden age of protein, and clean protein powders and organic plant protein have never been as popular as in recent times. As the king of performance nutrients, protein is the ideal choice to consume immediately before or after post-workout sessions. So, people should choose a certified clean protein powder that promotes their holistic wellness through its unique aspects and potential benefits.
