How To Burn Side Belly Fat: 5 Exercises To Help You Get Toned Waist Muscles

Fed up with those love handles? Try these 5 exercises to burn those side belly fats.

Side belly fat bothering you? Worry not, we get you. In this article, we will share 5 amazing easy and effective at-home workouts that can help you get toned waist muscles in no time. But, remember, the exercises will be effective when you target the right muscles with the right form. Without any further adieu, let's directly jump into the workout.

Try these 5 exercises to burn those side belly fats. (Note: Take precautions if you have any underlying health conditions or are on medication for the treatment of any diseases).In this article we have jotted down five exercises for the ultimate side belly fat burn, these include -

Let's take a look at how these are to be done in order to get the maximum effect on the body.

Alternating Toe Touch

Follow the below-mentioned easy steps to do the exercise:

Lay down on your back with your arms straight above your head. Lift your left leg and right arm up at the same time. Now try to reach across your body and touch your toes. Slowly bring your right arm and left leg back to the initial form. Lift the left arm and right leg and repeat the complete motion.

Side Plank

Side plank is another great workout for belly fat, including side belly fat. All you need to do is to follow the right way to do it and make sure that your posture is right. Doing workouts using the wrong posture not only affects the body but also doesn't really help in getting the correct result of the exercise.

Crossover Running Plank

Crossover Running Plank is a great exercise when you are trying to get rid of the side belly fat. The right way to do it is by starting with the body positioning in a high plank. Now, quickly pull your right knee into your chest, and then extend it back out as you draw your left leg into your chest. Remember that in order to get the maximum effect of the exercise, it is important to do it more quickly. The quicker you move, the better the cardio workout just don't sacrifice speed for form. Keep your butt as stable as possible and avoid sagging into your shoulders.

Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches are one of the most recommended exercises for all those who are trying to lose belly fat. It includes your core muscles and helps in building the strength of the body. This exercise also helps in building the core muscles stronger and toned. Great for burning those fats accumulated in the abs area as well. If you want to get rid of your side belly fat, this air bicycle maneuver is a great choice. It's a no-equipment, beginner's level exercise you can do anywhere.

Hip Dip Planks

Hip Dip Planks are great for burning overall fat around the abs, which includes side fat. If you are also looking for perfect side muscles and a toned belly, then you must include this exercise in your workout routine.