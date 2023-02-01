How To Boost The Immune System During Winter? 5 Health Coach Tips

Nutritionist shares five tips for boosting immunity during the winter season.

Protecting yourself from the cold weather and boosting your immunity is essential since resistance and immune levels are low during the cold season, which can lead to infections and contagious illnesses like the common cold, fever, and flu. If you follow some of the tips mentioned by Nutritionist Payal Rangar, Wellness & Health Coach, you can also enhance your immunity throughout the winter.

Vitamin D: Bone health and immunity depend on vitamin D. Due to several layers of clothes, it could be challenging to obtain enough sun exposure throughout the winter. In addition, people who work in offices spend more time indoors, which can result in vitamin D deficiency, which can cause health issues like bone pain or back discomfort, joint pain, lethargy, fatigue, slow wound healing, frequent infections, muscular soreness, and anxiety. Stay hydrated: Water is an excellent toxin remover and a natural immunity booster. Water consumption has a maximum number of advantages. Water keeps the eyes, nose, and mouth from drying out, aids in the absorption of nutrients, lubricates the joints, is essential for proper digestive health and prevents infections. Unfortunately, we tend to drink less water in winter, which is often mistakenly mistaken for feeling hungry. Keep the heart healthy: The risk of heart attacks and stroke rises because they cause blood vessels to constrict, raising blood pressure and putting pressure on the heart. Cold weather also increases the likelihood of health issues like asthma, the flu, sore throats, and stiff joints. Exercise regularly: Exercise is beneficial to our health. A healthy lifestyle depends on physical activity and strengthening the immune system. In the winter, weight gain is a common issue. In addition, exercising outdoors may be challenging due to the chilled weather. Eat a balanced diet: It is essential for increasing immunity in winter. Include many citrus fruits, full of vitamins that help the immune system maintain good health. Also, add onions, garlic, and turmeric to your meals during the winter.