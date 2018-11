Many people complain that their weight increases in winter. For this concern, they become so stressed that they also refrain to include the nutritious diet during winter. While this season is considered the best in terms of health. Let us know that in winter, why our weight increases faster than other seasons and how to control it.

Why the weight increases in winter?

The first and foremost reason for weight gain is to wake up late in the morning. In winter compared to summer, people wake up on average one to two hours after their usual timing, and even people go off to sleep much earlier than other seasons. That means the chances of three to four hours of physical activity decreases. At the same time, with the onset of winter, people get out of their house not so often. As the winter progresses, we want to spend more and more time in the house. Exercise and workouts also reduce, thereby the weight increases.

There is also a fact that in winter we feel more hungry and we also like to eat a variety of things (like gajak, halwa and various kind of desserts) as well as we like to stay at home most of the time. In such a situation, the scope of gaining weight increases with laziness.

In winter the day decreases and the melatonin levels increases. This hormone is activated with darkness and prompts your body to sleep and also increases appetite. Its high level means more hunger. Along with the reduction of sunlight the level of vitamin D also decreases, the body also starts storing fat and the food you eat turns into fat cells, which leads to weight gain.

Here are some handy measures which can help you to control weight:

Get out and let the sunshine on your body. In the afternoon, during the major sunlight go for a walk. In this way, you will be able to absorb vitamin D and the sunlight will also help to prevent the decrease in serotonin levels.

Do not avoid daily exercises even if you feel uncomfortable and lazy. If you want, exercise inside the house, but do not refrain yourself from it.

Your small efforts are very important. Do not use lifts in the office, use stairs. Exit the house to roam around with the dog in the morning. Go shopping, try to walk more and more instead of using a car or bike. Keep your home clean as extra calorie burns out during cleaning.

Keep in mind that in the winter breakfast should be light, do not eat too heavy or too many calories. Instead, use seasonal fruits and green vegetables available during winter.