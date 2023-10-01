How These Seeds Can Transform Your Hair?

These 8 seeds can improve your hair quality.

Improving hair health doesn't have to rely solely on expensive products or treatments. Incorporating these eight seeds into your diet can provide a natural and effective way to nourish your hair from the inside out.

Healthy, lustrous hair is the dream of many but are you doing everything to achieve that? Indeed not! Just depending on external treatments and haircare products will not help in making your hair grow stronger. You need to go the extra mile to get the desired result. The improvement begins when you start looking into the root cause of it and work more on the body's internal nutrients than only focusing on external hair health. Seeds are one of the crucial nutrients for your hair and it can do wonders. It can nourish your hair follicles and boost your hair's strength. There are different ways of adding seeds into your diet, whether you snack on them or them in baking. Seeds are going to nourish your hair from the inside out. Furthermore, the body's internal nutrients take time to show the desired results but with time results are apparent. So be patient and consistent after making these dietary changes for optimal health care. Let's look into these magical benefits of seeds for hair health.

Flaxseeds

Omega-3 fatty acids, which are abundant in flaxseeds, support healthy hair follicle development. These tiny seeds also contain lignans, which could lessen hair loss. The benefits of ground flaxseeds for hair growth can be easily obtained by incorporating them into your meals or smoothies.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are yet another fantastic source of zinc, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids. Zinc promotes hair tissue growth and repair, while omega-3s increase hair elasticity and reduce breaking risk. To easily improve the health of your hair, add chia seeds to your yogurt, oatmeal, or salads.

Sunflower Seeds

Vitamin E, which is abundant in sunflower seeds improves blood flow to the scalp and encourages hair development. Additionally, they offer a healthy amount of biotin, a B vitamin recognized for boosting hair strength. Sunflower seeds are a great snack or addition to trail mix since they are good for your hair.

Pumpkin Seeds

Zinc is a mineral that is vital for maintaining healthy hair, and pumpkin seeds are a great source of it. Lack of zinc can cause brittle, dry hair and hair loss. Your diet can help guarantee you get enough of this important nutrient by including pumpkin seeds.

Sesame Seeds

Iron, magnesium, and calcium, which are elements crucial for hair growth and maintenance, are present in sesame seeds. Sesame seeds can help fight the effects of iron deficiency, which can cause hair thinning and loss.

Hemp Seeds

Given that they contain all nine necessary amino acids required by your body to manufacture keratin, the protein that makes up your hair, hemp seeds are a complete protein source. They also offer omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which support healthy hair and a moisturized scalp.

Fenugreek Seeds

Iron, protein, and vitamins included in fenugreek seeds can help hair grow faster and have better texture. They are also helpful in dandruff and hair loss reduction. Fenugreek seeds should be soaked overnight before being ground into a paste and applied to the scalp as a hair mask.

Safflower Seeds

Oleic acid, which can strengthen hair and lessen breakage, is present in safflower seeds. Antioxidants found in them also shield hair follicles from harm. These seeds' byproduct, safflower oil, can be used for scalp massages to improve hair health.

