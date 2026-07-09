How regular exercise may help your body fight cancer: Scientists uncover powerful muscle link

New research suggests regular exercise may help the body fight cancer by releasing muscle-made substances that can influence cancer cells and support treatment outcomes.

How regular exercise may help your body fight cancer Scientists uncover powerful muscle link (Image AI Generated)

Regular exercise has long been known to improve heart health, control weight, and boost mental well-being. Scientists now find another exciting benefit, it may even be beneficial for the body in the fight against cancer. Research indicates that the muscles release naturally occurring chemicals when they are at work which can affect the behavior of cancer cells and their response to treatment. Although exercise alone isn't a treatment for cancer, experts think it may become a key component of cancer treatment in addition to medicines and other treatments.

How do muscles help fight cancer?

Your muscles are not just there for the movement when you work out! They secrete certain proteins and chemical signals in the blood called myokines. These molecules act to lower inflammation, boost immune function and promote healthy metabolism.

These myokines are thought to give rise to a microenvironment that hinders the growth and metastasis of tumour cells. Exercise also boosts the circulation of blood which allows immune cells to move around the body more effectively. Researchers are currently investigating whether the muscle-secreted substances might have a positive impact on cancer treatment.

What does the research say?

A number of studies have yielded some positive results. In a randomized controlled trial, women receiving chemotherapy for breast cancer were found to benefit from regular aerobic and resistance exercise to help maintain muscle tissue, decrease fatigue, increase muscle strength, and improve quality of life during and after treatment, thus benefiting from OptiTrain exercise. Exercise also was seen to have a protective effect against chemotherapy-induced damage to healthy muscle, researchers found.

Other research has indicated that physically active cancer patients may be more tolerant of treatment and may have less fatigue and better recovery from treatment than inactive patients. Researchers are still exploring the exact nature of the effects of exercise on tumour biology, and whether exercise can directly reduce the progression of cancer.

Exercise is supportive, not a replacement for treatment

Exercise should not be used as a substitute for chemotherapy, surgery, radiation or other prescribed cancer treatment, doctors stress. Rather, it is to be used as an adjunctive medicine which can additionally assist in building up the physical toughness, enhancing side effect management and also improving general health of the client.

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Most adults, such as those who have cancer or are recovering from cancer, should be physically active regularly, as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Cancer Society (ACS). The type and level of exercise should always be discussed with a health care provider, particularly whilst active treatment is being received.

Simple ways to stay active

It's not all about extreme exercise. Depending on your health and fitness level, consider:

Brisk walking

Light strength training

Cycling

Swimming

Yoga or stretching

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.