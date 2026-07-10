How much exercise is enough for good health? Expert shares the ideal weekly target

Not sure how much you should exercise every week? Here's the recommended activity goals for adults and simple ways to improve your overall health and fitness.

Medically Verified By: Swetha. A

How much exercise is enough for good health Expert shares the ideal weekly target (Image AI Generated)

Exercise is one of the easiest things to do to keep healthy, but many are unsure how much is sufficient. Will walking on a daily basis help or will you need to be at the gym for intense exercise? Dr. Swetha A, Deputy Chief Dietitian Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad, Hyderabadsays it depends on the level of activity and there is a definite target that most of the adult population should meet weekly.

The World Health Organization, authors of global guidelines and researchers are all in agreement that people who engage in regular physical activity have a reduced risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, some types of cancer, sleep difficulties, fatigue, and depression and anxiety. It's consistency, not perfection, that's the rule.

What is the ideal amount of exercise every week?

Most adults who are healthy should get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week, says Dr. Swetha. That amounts to things like brisk walking, cycle together at an unsure rocksteady pace or dancing.

With more vigorous exercises, 75 minutes of activity like running, fast swimming or HIIT (high intensity interval training) can also give you the health benefits. You don't have to do all the exercise in one or two days of the week and a minimal target of 30 minutes of exercise everyday for five days is better, says Dr. Swetha.

You can get your 10 minute fix of exercise throughout the day, as long as it totals up to a total of 60 minutes for the week, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Don't forget strength training

Aerobic exercise is not sufficient. Dr. Swetha recommends that there can be at least 2 days each week that include some muscle strengthening exercises. These activities should also require the major muscle groups to include the legs, back, chest, shoulders, arms and abdomen.

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Strength training can incorporate weight training, resistance bands, exercising with body weight (squats, push-ups, movements that build strength), or yoga that exercises muscle strength.

Studies demonstrate that a program of both aerobic and strength training are shown to be beneficial for bone health, muscle mass, balance, stability, metabolism and overall healthy ageing.

Why flexibility and balance matter?

Exercise is NOT only about calories! Balance and flexibility exercises help increase mobility and a decrease in falls in older persons.

Yoga, tai chi, stretching exercises and other activities can improve the range of motion, posture and coordination of the joints. It is especially recommended to balance training for adults older than 65 years by the WHO.

Every movement counts

Many people think all exercise needs to be 12 hours per week, of course, that isn't true. In fact, just about all movement is beneficial. Climbing stairs, walking at breaks of work, running errands around the house or riding a bike to walkable destinations are all ways to improve both physical and mental health.

Dr. Swetha's final take-away is "Doing something is better than doing nothing, Consistency, Variety and incrementally increasing activity levels is the true secret to lifelong fitness and disease prevention.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.