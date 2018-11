Strength training actually helps you to reach your goals whereas cardio stops cutting fat as soon as you get off from the treadmill. Moreover, strength training also helps you to build lean muscle along with weight loss even while you are resting.

To get better results, try to include a combination of regular cardio and strength training into your fitness regime. During a 60-minute strength training routine you might technically burn fewer calories, but if you go for a run at least for an hour, it will elevate the fat burn which lasts up to 24 to 48 hours after you finish.

One should do strength training for the upper and lower body, two times per week. Another option is to do 3 routines per week that target all muscle groups. Cardio can be done for 10-15 minutes before strength training. Warm up, cool down, cardio sessions, or HIIT, can be done on rest days in between muscle building routines.

But make sure that you are giving your muscles ample rest in between strenuous workouts. Before strength training, you should always warm up and cool down.

Here’s why you should start strength training:

Improves Diet: Strength training helps your brain stick to a diet plan. According to many studies, both diet and weight exercises help you to stay on track, aiding your weight-loss goals.

Burn more calories: Lifting heavy weight increases the number of calories you burn. That is because your muscles need the energy to repair their fibres after each workout. According to researchers, when people practised a total-body workout with just three big-muscle moves, their metabolisms increased. Even they burned a greater percentage of calories.

Stress management: Exercising with heavyweight helps you to stay cool under pressure. According to researchers, fittest people exhibited lower levels of stress hormones than those who were the least fit.