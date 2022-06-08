How Many Calories Should You Eat In A Day To Lose Weight?

Keeping a track of how many calories you should consume every day can be a challenge! If you are also trying to figure out the calories you need to eat in a day to lose weight, then here's a guide to help you.

Regardless of how tedious a job is calorie counting, helps you become aware of the daily food requirements that help you follow a healthy eating routine. And self-awareness is key to wellness. But it can be confusing to track your calorie intake, especially with millions of diet tops out there most of which claim to help you lose weight.

But one method that actually works for most people is calorie deficit. Let's start with the basics! For the unversed, calories are the units of energy you get from what you eat or drink. A calorie deficit is when you burn more calories than you consume.

How Many Calories Should You Eat In A Day?

The metabolism of the brain consumes about 20 per cent of the energy we consume. The rest is consumed by basal metabolism, which provides energy for tasks such as blood circulation, digesting, and breathing while we are at rest. We require more energy to maintain a constant body temperature in a chilly environment, as our metabolism speeds up to produce more heat. We require less energy in a warm climate. Mechanical energy is also required by our skeletal muscles in order to maintain posture and move around.

The number of calories you consume varies depending on a number of factors, including your age, sex, height, weight, activity levels, metabolism and more. For instance, for women aged between 19-25, it is recommended to eat around 2000 calories in a day, but that decreases to 1600 as you age. Calorie intake for a kid of 2 years should be under 1000 calories. Whereas an active male between the age of 16 and 18 should consume 3,200 calories.

How Many Calories Should You Eat For Weight Loss?

It's critical to generate a calorie deficit when trying to lose weight, either by eating fewer calories than usual or by exercising more. Some people prefer to mix the two by eating a little less and exercising more. Still, it is important to ensure that you're eating enough calories to provide your body with the nutrients it needs, even if you're trying to lose weight.

For example, many fad diets recommend restricting your calorie intake to around 1,000 1,200 calories per day, which is not enough for most healthy adults. Cutting your calorie intake too drastically not only causes several serious side effects but also increases your risk of nutritional deficiencies. It is best not to cut too much on your calorie intake if you are not exercising. The best way to achieve your weight loss goals is by eating fewer calories than you are burning through physical activity.

Daily Calorie Requirements As Per Gender And Age

As stated by Healthline, the United States Department of Agriculture recommends the following:

For women:

19-30 years: 2000-2400 calories

31-59 years: 1800-2200 calories

60 and above: 1600-2000 calories

For men:

19-30 years: 2400-3000 calories

31-59 years: 2200-3000 calories

60 and above: 2000-2600 calories

For boys

2-4 years: 1000-1600 calories

5-8 years: 1200-2000 calories

9-13 years: 1600-2600 calories

14-18 years: 2000-3200 calories

For girls

2-4 years: 1,000 1,400 calories

5-8 years: 1,200 1,800 calories

9-13 years: 1,400 2,200 calories

14-18 years: 1,800 2,400 calories