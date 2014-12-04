How Many Calories Does An Apple Have?

Apple, one of the easily found fruits in the market not only is your best friend if you have sweet tooth, but they are also great for those who are trying to lose weight. This amazing fruit is both low in fat and calories, which is why intaking one apple every day can be good for weight loss. However, this amazing fruit does contain something that you must know before you add them to your diet.

Who doesn't like an apple pie or apple shake? but did you know that Apples when consumed in the form of a pie or shake, contain a higher number of calories? Let's take a look at how much quantity of an apple consists how many calories.

1 small apple consists of 87.9 cal

1 glass of freshly made apple juice consists of 196.7 cal

1 tsp of apple jam comes with 11.4 cal

1 cup of apple shake has 104.9 cal

1 glass of apple smoothie contains 144.7 cal

1 tsp of apple jelly gives you 8 cal

1 piece of your favourite apple pie consists of 410.8 cal

These calories are calculated using HealthifyMe Calorie Counter, the world s first Indian nutrition tracker.

Apple Nutrition Facts

Apples are called wonder fruits because of the various nutrients that it carries. This fruit is a great source of many nutrients -

Helps Manage Blood Pressure

They are rich in vitamins A and C which works wonder in controlling blood pressure.

Protects From Free Radical Damage

Apples contain phytonutrients like flavonoids and pectin that works as a shield in protecting the cells from free radical damage.

Helps Manage Constipation

The fibre in apples can also relieve constipation and diarrhoea.

Maintains Oral Health

This crunchy fruit has abrasive properties that can remove the stains from your teeth.

Good For Skin Health

Being rich in antioxidants apples can prevent signs of ageing and wrinkles and keep your skin glowing.

Apples are a healthy snack to eat at any time of the day. Do not peel apples and consume them with their skin to get the most nutrition. Juicing apples or adding them to your salad can provide you with an easy way of consuming the nutrients that raw apples have. Also, avoid eating apples before going to bed as it can interfere with your sleep or lead to acidity.