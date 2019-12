Everybody desires to have a healthy and fit life. But what you actually experience may be quite different from what you want to have. © Shutterstock

All of us are getting ready to bid goodbye to 2019. It must have been an eventful year for everyone in some way or the other. On the wellness front too, you must have done things to boost your health and overall wellbeing. This is the perfect time to take stock of your health and fitness levels in the year that has gone by. You need to know what you did right and where you went wrong.

Everybody desires to have a healthy and fit life. But what you actually experience may be quite different from what you want to have. This may be due to many reasons. But one factor that contributes majorly to your health and fitness is your own effort in that direction. Many times, you may be doing something wrong or you may be totally unaware of the right way to do things. Here we have devised a short ad simple quiz for you. Take the fitness quiz and be honest. You will be helping yourself by taking this fitness quiz. Answer all the questions truthfully. It will help you realise what you are doing right and where you are going wrong. This way, you can change course and achieve your fitness goals in 2020.

THE FITNESS QUIZ

1.Do you sleep for 7 to 8 hours every day?

Always Sometimes Never

2.Do you exercise every day for an hour?

Always Sometimes Never

3.Do you eat 4 to 5 portions of fruits daily?

Always Sometimes Never

4.Do you eat 4 to 5 portions of vegetables ever day?

Always Sometimes Never

5.Do you go for a 30-minute walk daily?

Always Sometimes Never

Now let us see how you have scored

If you have ticked A, you are on the right track. You are serious about your health and fitness. You do what is necessary and lead a healthy lifestyle. This will definitely bring down your risk of many diseases, including heart problems, diabetes and dementia.

If most of your answers are B, then you need to up your efforts. You want to be healthy but lack motivation. You need to work harder and push yourself more. With just a little bit of extra effort, you will be on the path to superb fitness.

In case, most of your answers are C, then you are right there at the bottom of the score. You need to work hard and get yourself in shape. If you want to be healthy and fit, wake up and start taking your health seriously. Otherwise, you may be in for a rude shock in the form of some disease or the other. Exercise regularly, go for a walk, eat healthy meals and get proper sleep. All you need to do is be firm with yourself and force yourself to be disciplined. Simple changes in lifestyle will transform you. Soon, it will become a way of life and you will feel uncomfortable if you do not stick to your fitness routine.